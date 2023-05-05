Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils injury news and 21-man squads as 1 ruled out and another back

Coach Rohan Smith will decide between Richie Myler and Jack Sinfield to fill Leeds Rhinos’ scrum-half vacancy against visitors Salford Red Devils on Friday.

By Peter Smith
Published 5th May 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Aidan Sezer, who is ever-present so far this season, could be out of action for at least a month after suffering a quad muscle injury in Rhinos’ defeat at Leigh Leopards two weeks ago.

Myler was a scrum-half before converting to full-back in 2020 and he filled in there at Leigh, with Ash Handley switching from wing to the number one role.

But Rhinos pulled teenager Sinfield out of Lancashire’s academy squad last week and he has been included in their initial 21 to face Salford.

Richie Myler is a contender for Rhinos' scrum-half role this week. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.
Richie Myler is a contender for Rhinos' scrum-half role this week. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Second-rower Morgan Gannon could feature for the first time since being concussed during a home defeat by Hull FC on February 24.

He played in the halves when he made his comeback off the bench in Rhinos’ reserves last month, but Smith said he isn’t an option for that position this week

Forward James Donaldson has also been drafted into Rhinos’ 21 and is in contention for his first Super League appearance since the win at St Helens on March 3.

Teenage half-back Jack Sinfield is included in Rhinos' initial squad. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Teenage half-back Jack Sinfield is included in Rhinos' initial squad. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
The rest of the squad is unchanged, with hooker Corey Johnson and prop Sam Walters both retaining their place after not featuring at Leigh.

Salford remain without free-scoring winger Ken Sio (ankle), centre Tim Lafai (calf muscle) and loose-forward Danny Addy (hamstring).

Forward Alex Gerrard returns to their initial 21 after injury and second-rowers Andrew Dixon, and Ben Hellwell and hooker Amir Bourouh are also in contention, along with the 17 who beat Catalans Dragons two weeks ago.

Leeds Rhinos: from Myler, Newman, Macdonald, Handley, Austin, Oledzki, Tetevano, Bentley, Martin, Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, Sangare, Holroyd, McDonnell, Gannon, Walters, Tindall, Donaldson, Johnson, Sinfield.

James Donaldson is back in contention for Rhinos. Picture by Tony Johnson.
James Donaldson is back in contention for Rhinos. Picture by Tony Johnson.
Salford Red Devils: from Brierley, Watkins, Burgess, Croft, Sneyd, Ormondroyd, Ackers, Vuniyayawa, Dixon, Stone, Partington, Atkin, Dupree, Wright, Gerrard, Longstaff, Bourouh, Williams, Costello, Hellewell, Cross.

Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan). Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.

