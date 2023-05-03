Scrum-half Aidan Sezer has been ruled out after suffering a quad muscle injury in Rhinos’ defeat at Leigh Centurions two weeks ago.

Second-rower Morgan Gannon takes Sezer’s place in coach Rohan Smith’s initial 21-man squad and could feature for the first time since being concussed during a home defeat by Hull FC on February 24.

Gannon, who was last month named in England’s extended squad, made his comeback, playing at stand-off, for Rhinos’ reserves three weeks ago.

Rhinos' Aidan Sezer, who will miss Friday's game against Salford after suffering a quad muscle injury at Leigh two weeks ago. Picture by Steve Riding.

James Donaldson has also been drafted into the 21, in place of Luis Roberts and is in contention for his first Super League appearance since Rhinos’ round three win at St Helens on March 3.

The rest of the squad is unchanged, with Corey Johnson, Sam Walters and Jack Sinfield all retaining their place after not featuring at Leigh.

England’s Ash Handley and Tom Holroyd and France’s Justin Sangare are set to back up from last Saturday’s mid-season Test.

Morgan Gannon, seen scoring against Wakefield on Boxing Day, has been named in Rhinos' squad for the first time since February. Picture by Steve Riding.

Rhinos’ initial 21 is: Richie Myler, Harry Newman, Nene Macdonald, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Mikolaj Oledzki, Zane Tetevano, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Justin Sangare, Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell, Morgan Gannon, Sam Walters, Liam Tindall, James Donaldson, Corey Johnson, Jack Sinfield.

Salford’s 21 is: Ryan Brierley, Kallum Watkins, Joe Burgess, Brodie Croft, Marc Sneyd, Jack Ormondroyd, Andy Ackers, King Vuniyayawa, Andrew Dixon, Sam Stone, Oliver Partington, Chris Atkin, Tyler Dupree, Shane Wright, Alex Gerrard, Ellis Longstaff, Amir Bourouh, Rhys Williams, Matt Costello, Ben Hellewell, Deon Cross.