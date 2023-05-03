Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench as changes expected v Salford Red Devils: gallery
There will be at least one change to Leeds Rhinos’ 17 when they meet Salford Red Devils at Headingley on Friday.
By Peter Smith
Published 3rd May 2023, 18:00 BST
Coach Rohan Smith needs to find a replacement for injured scrum-half Aidan Sezer, which is likely to mean a reshuffle in the outside-backs.
Up front, he has options with Morgan Gannon back in contention and Sam Walters, James Donaldson and Corey Johnson all vying for a recall. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
