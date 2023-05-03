Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench as changes expected v Salford Red Devils: gallery

There will be at least one change to Leeds Rhinos’ 17 when they meet Salford Red Devils at Headingley on Friday.

By Peter Smith
Published 3rd May 2023, 18:00 BST

Coach Rohan Smith needs to find a replacement for injured scrum-half Aidan Sezer, which is likely to mean a reshuffle in the outside-backs.

Up front, he has options with Morgan Gannon back in contention and Sam Walters, James Donaldson and Corey Johnson all vying for a recall. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

Handley said this week he is keen for more time at full-back and with Richie Myler set to move into the halves, in place of Aidan Sezer, he may get his chance.

1. Full-back: Ash Handley

Handley said this week he is keen for more time at full-back and with Richie Myler set to move into the halves, in place of Aidan Sezer, he may get his chance. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Can also play at centre, but the makeup of the 21 and players missing suggests he'll stay on the right-wing this week.

2. Wing: Nene Macdonald

Can also play at centre, but the makeup of the 21 and players missing suggests he'll stay on the right-wing this week. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Picked up a knock in the final seconds agianst Leigh, but is included in the 21 and will play if fit.

3. Centre: Harry Newman

Picked up a knock in the final seconds agianst Leigh, but is included in the 21 and will play if fit. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Has been playing at centre recently and looks likely to stay there this week.

4. Centre: Rhyse Martin

Has been playing at centre recently and looks likely to stay there this week. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

