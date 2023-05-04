The seven-time Grand Final winner stepped down from his rugby role at the end of last year to become the club’s first head of culture, diversity and inclusivity.

That has now become a directorial role for the 41-year-old who had a 20-year playing career with his home city club and joined the coaching staff ahead of the 2020 season.

He also served as caretaker-boss last year following Richard Agar’s departure and before present coach Rohan Smith took charge.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Away from Rhinos, Jones-Buchanan has founded his own film production company, RAM Films and holds a number of positions as a trustee and board member at local charities. Two of his sons are now on Rhinos’ scholarship.

He is only the second second former player in the 133-year history of Leeds CF&A Co Ltd - the official name of the business that owns Leeds Rhinos - to join the board and its first non-white member.

“It is a massive honour for me,” Jones-Buchanan said. “There has been a lot of hard work over the last 27 years in my time at the club, but everything I am today is a mosaic of the opportunities and gifts this great club has given to me.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan during his testiminial match in 2020. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“I have been able to live my dream as a Leeds Rhinos player and now I have the chance to pay that back by serving this great community in the next chapter of my life.”

Reflecting on his journey at Rhinos, he added: “I have been a fan first of all, then a player in the academy and first team before getting the opportunity to coach the club.

“My role in culture, diversity and inclusion is something I am thoroughly enjoying and now this opportunity as a board member will give me the chance to help shape the governance of the club into the next decade.

“I have always stayed connected to my local community and the community game and I think it is important the board is representative of the people it represents.”

Jamie Jones-Buchanan had a spell as Rhinos' interim-coach last year. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said Jones-Buchanan’s invitation to become a director is “in recognition of his passion, experience, and expertise”.

He said: “He has excelled in his current role as head of culture, diversity, and inclusivity and has already made a difference by challenging the way we do things at Leeds Rhinos.

“His presentation to the board on our culture, diversity, and inclusivity strategy a few months ago received full support and his appointment will now provide more opportunities to promote and implement the changes as part of our overall ESG )(Environmental, social, and governance) change programme.

“Last summer, we conducted a thorough governance exercise and this review identified weaknesses with our diversity, succession planning and some personnel skill gaps too.

