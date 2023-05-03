Scrum-half Sezer will be missing for the first time this year, after being hurt in the defeat at Leigh Leopards two weeks ago.

Smith revealed: “He suffered a dead leg/cork/contusion really deep in his quad, to the point where he was in a bad way at half-time.

“He couldn’t really move at the back end of the first-half and at half-time he was in a bad place.

Rhinos' Aidan Sezer. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“Occasionally those bleeds go really deep and become a relatively serious injury. He will be [out for] a few weeks.”

Newman went to ground in the final seconds of the same game, but has been included in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad for Friday.

The centre suffered a broken leg three years ago and missed much of last season with a series of hamstring injuries.

“It was one of those where his leg got stuck underneath the tackler and it gave him a bit of a fright,” Smith explained.

Derrell Olpherts could be back in contention for Rhinos next week. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“He was a bit dusty for a couple of days, with his ankle, but after that he was fine. It was just one of those scary moments, where someone’s leg gets stuck underneath.”

Newman was named in England’s initial 40-man squad for last Saturday’s Test against France, but did not feature when that was trimmed in the week before the game.

“He wouldn’t have been ready to train earlier in the week so we didn’t think that was good preparation,” Smith added.

“We made them [England] aware he had copped a knock. That was the best way forward for Harry’s long-term performances.

“He needs to be playing Super League every week to be a valuable asset to England in the future.”

Former Castleford Tigers winger Olpherts has not played since sustaining a calf muscle injury against Hull KR at the end of March.