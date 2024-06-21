Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Player welfare is paramount for Leeds Rhinos, sporting director Ian Blease says.

Seven Rhinos players will miss Friday’s visit of Leigh Leopards because of concussion, but Blease denied Rhinos are taking a more cautious approach to head injuries than their rivals. Centre Harry Newman, winger Ash Handley and props Tom Holroyd and Sam Lisone - who were both among the substitutes - are unavailable after head knocks in last Saturday’s 18-10 defeat at Hull FC.

Morgan Gannon won’t play this year owing to concussions sustained in pre-season and Andy Ackers and James Bentley remain on the long-term casualty list with a similar issue. Questioned at a press conference today (Thursday) about the glut of head injuries, Blease noted: “My experience is all clubs have to adhere to the protocols and we have done that well.”

The former Salford Red Devils administrator said: “I complimented the doctor on Monday when I walked through the door and saw what was happening. Credit to the medical staff, they are looking after our players which is foremost in our minds.”

Leeds Rhinos forwards Sam Lisone and Tom Holroyd - seen tackling Hull's Jack Ashworth during last Saturday's defeat - will miss the visit of Leigh Leopards because of concussion. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com .

He added: “On the injury situation, every club gets them - some worse than others. We have a good backroom staff here and we will work with the injured players. Every club gets them, but it’s how you come through them.

“We have got a good squad and some youth coming through. It is still a great team that can go out and do a job and that’s what we are looking for.”

Rhinos have three potential debutants in their 21-man squad to face Leigh. Leeds-born front-rower Sam Eseh has been brought in on a four-week loan deal from Wigan Warriors and 20-year-old Toby Warren is in Super League contention for the first time, alongside fellow forward Ben Littlewood.

Forward Toby Warren has been named in Leeds Rhinos' 21-man squad for the first time. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Littlewood was a non-playing squad member last week and full-back Alfie Edgell and scrum-half Jack Sinfield also retain their place. Rookie centre Ned McCormack is drafted in and on-loan Warrington Wolves winger Matty Russell could make his second Leeds appearance after recovering from concussion and a knee injury.

Ex-Leeds man Rob Mulhern could return for Leigh and fellow prop Aaron Pene, signed from Melbourne Storm, is set to make his debut. Front-rower Nathan Wilde, half-back Ben McNamara and winger Darnell McIntosh are vying for a place in the 17, but stand-off Gareth O’Brien is ruled out from the side which won at Catalans Dragons last week.

Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Fusitu’a, Momirovski, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Martin, C Smith, O'Connor, McDonnell, Sangare, Goudemand, Sinfield, Johnson, Warren, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, McCormack, Littlewood, Russell, Eseh.

Leigh Leopards: from Hardaker, Leutele, Charnley, Moylan, Lam, Amone, Ipape, Mulhern, O’Donnell, Hughes, Norman, Davis, Halton, Trout, Chamberlain, McNamara, Wilde, Hanley, Dwyer, McIntosh, Pene.