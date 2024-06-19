Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds Rhinos have made a loan signing after being rocked by yet more concussion problems for Friday’s visit of Leigh Centurions.

Rhinos have brought in Leeds-born forward Sam Eseh from Wigan Warriors and 20-year-old pack man Toby Warren has been named in the initial 21-man squad for the first tome. Centre Harry Newman, winger Ash Handley and props Tom Holroyd and Sam Lisone - who were both among the substitutes - have been stood down after displaying concussion symptoms during or following last Saturday’s 18-10 defeat at Hull FC.

That means Rhinos now have seven players unavailable owing to concushion, with Andy Ackers and James Bentley remaining on the long-term casualty list and Morgan Gannon having been ruled out for the entire 2024 campaign.

A Rhinos statement said: “The club have reiterated their commitment to the brain health of their players. Having reviewed footage from Saturday’s game and implementing the RFL guidelines, the club are adopting the correct protocol in standing these players down.”

Former Wakefield Trinity prop Sam Eseh has joined Leeds Rhinos on loan from Wigan Warriors. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Eseh has signed a four-week loan deal. He played his youth rugby with the East Leeds community club before turning professional with Wakefield Trinity. He had loan spells with Barrow Raiders and Featherstone Rovers and joined Wigan in pre-season. He spent two spells on loan with Castleford Tigers earlier this season.

Warren and second-rower Ben Littlewood, who has been in recent initial squads without being selected for the 17, could also make their Rhinos debut. Rookie centre Ned McCormack has been drafted in, Alfie Edgell and Jack Sinfield retain their place in the 21 - after not playing last week - and on-loan Warrington Wolves winger Matty Russell could return from concussion and a knee problem suffered in his first Leeds appearance, away to St Helens last month