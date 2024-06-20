Centre Harry Newman, winger Ash Handley and forward substitutes Sam Lisone and Tom Holroyd are all ruled out after suffering concussion in last week’s loss at Hull FC, giving temporary coaching duo Chev Walker and Scott Grix a headache. Wigan Warriors front-rower Sam Eseh has been drafted in on loan and forwards Toby Warren and Ben Littlewood are also in contention for their debut. The departure of coach Rohan Smith adds to uncertainty over Leeds’ side, but here’s how they could line up.