Centre Harry Newman, winger Ash Handley and forward substitutes Sam Lisone and Tom Holroyd are all ruled out after suffering concussion in last week’s loss at Hull FC, giving temporary coaching duo Chev Walker and Scott Grix a headache. Wigan Warriors front-rower Sam Eseh has been drafted in on loan and forwards Toby Warren and Ben Littlewood are also in contention for their debut. The departure of coach Rohan Smith adds to uncertainty over Leeds’ side, but here’s how they could line up.
1. Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards
Rob Burrow will be on everybody's mind at AMT Headingley this Friday, but Leeds Rhinos have a job to do against Leigh Leopards.Photo: YPN
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
Not much chance of a change here, fitness-permitting.Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. Wing: David Fusitu'a
It's a good job he made a successful return from injury last week.Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Centre: Paul Momirovski
The Aussie's experience will be crucial in a backline robbed of two of its main men.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Centre: Ned McCormack
It'll probably be Rhyse Martin - and full-back Alfie Edgell is another option in the three-quarters - but McCormack is a highly-rated young centre so why not give him a go?Photo: Bruce Rollinson
6. Wing: Matty Russell
The loan man is back in contention after a two-game layoff with knocks suffered during his debut away to St Helens, which is good news given Rhinos injury situation in the three-quarters.Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.