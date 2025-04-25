Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur is prepared to change a winning team for tonight’s visit of table-topping Hull KR.

Rhinos are aiming for a third successive win in Betfred Super League, but prop Mik Oledzki’s return from a one-game suspension means someone who played in the Good Friday defeat of Huddersfield Giants will have to make way. Arthur revealed there “could be a couple of slight adjustments to the team” and vowed: “Obviously if Mik comes in, someone has to drop out, but that’s what I get paid to do - make those tough decisions.”

He stressed: “I have to make the decision I think helps us win this game. It doesn’t really matter now what happened last week or two weeks ago. You have got to move on from those games pretty quick and on to the next one and this is a big game.

“I feel like I’ve picked a team that best gives us a chance to win [tonight]. Then, depending what happens, it’ll be the same the following week - it is a week-to-week proposition. The boys understand we are putting together a reasonably strong squad and that creates healthy competition, which is probably something they haven’t had for a while, so they are all on their toes. I don’t need to use words or threats, they know they need to do their job and play well because someone who’ll miss out wants their spot.”

Mikolaj Oledzki is set for his 150th Super League appearance when Leeds Rhinos face Hull KR on Friday. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Rhinos are without winger Maika Sivo, stand-off Brodie Croft, hooker Andy Ackers and loose-forward/co-captain Cameron Smith from their first-choice 13, but Arthur stressed: “Overall we are pretty healthy and I am happy with where the squad is at, at the moment.

“The club has done a good job to put together a competitive squad. We are only nine rounds in so we have still got a lot of work to do and the tough stuff to come, but we can’t look too far forward. We’ have got a big challenge this week that we are looking forward to and we want to make sure our fans continue to come and watch this team play. That is up to us.”

Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton and Presley Cassell retain their place in the squad after not playing last Friday. Rovers are without first-choice wingers Tom Davies and Joe Burgess, who were both hurt in last week’s derby win at Hull FC.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Winger Lee Kershaw and hooker Oli Leyland have been recalled from loan at Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield respectively and prop Zach Fishwick has also been drafted into the 21. Jack Brown, Danny Richardson and ex-Leeds man Leon Ruan are vying for a call up to the matchday side.

Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Newman, Handley, Hall, Frawley, Oledzki, Palasia, Bentley, McDonnell, O'Connor, Lisone, Gannon, Jenkins, Connor, Holroyd, Sinfield, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, Lumb, Watkins, Cassell.

Hull KR: from Hiku, Gildart, Lewis, May, Sue, Litten, Waerea-Hargreaves, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella, Luckley, Whitbread, Broadbent, Richardson, Tanginoa, Brown, Kershaw, Leyland, Ruan, Fishwick, Mourgue.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield). Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.