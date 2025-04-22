Leeds Rhinos coach makes history as 11 from club named in Yorkshire academy squad

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leeds Rhinos coach is set to make history in this year’s academy Origin series, which involves 11 of the club’s most talented young players.

James Simpson, boss of Rhinos’ Super League-winning wheelchair side, has been appointed assistant-coach to the Lancashire squad for games against Yorkshire under-18s in May and August. Simpson played for the Leeds and England wheelchair sides before switching to coaching.

He led Rhinos to top spot in Super League and a Grand Final victory last year. Having gained his coaching qualifications, he is understood to be the first wheelchair coach to take a major appointment in the running game and will assist Lancashire boss Shane Eccles, of Wigan.

Joe Diskin, seen in action against Wakefield Trinity last Boxing Day, is one of 11 Leeds Rhinos players named in the Yorkshire academy squad. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Leeds players make up more than half of Yorkshire’s 21-man squad, who will be coached by Castleford Tigers’ Rob Nickolay. Rhinos’ representatives are Joe Butterfield, George Brown, Presley Cassell, Joe Diskin, Jacob Hardy, Zak Lloyd, Marcus Qareqare, Harry Smith, Jacob Stead, Daniel Stelfox and Harley Thomas. Castleford’s Alfie Lindsay and Alfie Salmon have also been selected along with the Wakefield Trinity trio of Robbie Brook, Ellis Lingard and Rowan Stephenson.

Former Leeds, Castleford and Wakefield player Luke Gale, who is now an assistant-coach at Trinity, will be a mentor to the Yorkshire squad. The academy Origin series kicks off at Castleford on Saturday, May 10 (noon). The second game is at Hull KR’s Sewell Group Craven Park on Saturday, August 2. The squads will prepare at Leeds Beckett University and the first game will be streamed live on the RFL’s YouTube channel.

The Yorkshire squad is: Alfie Lindsay, Alfie Salmon (both Castleford Tigers), Archie Sykes (Huddersfield Giants), Lloyd Kemp, Callum Kemp, Rio Kassim (all Hull FC), Joe Butterfield, George Brown, Presley Cassell, Joe Diskin, Jacob Hardy, Zak Lloyd, Marcus Qareqare, Harry Smith, Jacob Stead, Daniel Stelfox and Harley Thomas (all Leeds Rhinos), Chris Matagi (St Helens), Ellis Lingard, Robbie Brook, Rowan Stephenson (all Wakefield Trinity).

Lancashire’s squad is: Cameron Bate (Bradford Bulls), Fin Walker (Salford Red Devils), Matt Evans, Oliver Garmston, Billy Keeley, Thomas Humphreys, Alfie Tate, Kian McGann, Oscar Knox, Joel Kilgannon (all St Helens), Jake Ramsden, Flynn Holden, Charlie Walker, Lachlan Webster, Ewan Irwin, Kian Stanton, Daniel Regan, Dan Coop (all Warrington Wolves), Shea O’Connor, Austin Daniel, Finlay Yeomans (all Wigan Warriors).