Boss Brad Arthur has named his initial 21-man squad for Leeds Rhinos’ home clash with Hull KR on Friday.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Arthur has made just one change with prop Mikolaj Oledzki returning after a one-match ban, in place of outside-back Jack Smith who did not feature in the 17 which beat Huddersfield Giants on Good Friday. It will be Oledzki’s 150th Betfred Super League appearance.

Rovers are without first-choice wingers Tom Davies and Joe Burgess, who were both hurt in last week’s derby win at Hull FC. Winger Lee Kershaw has been recalled from loan at Castleford Tigers and is drafted into the squad, along with hooker Oli Leyland. He was on loan at Huddersfield, but missed their Easter visit to Rhinos because of concussion. Prop Zach Fishwick replaces Harvey Horne in the other change to last week’s 21.