Leeds Rhinos news: first-choice player returns to 21-man squad for crunch clash with Hull KR
Arthur has made just one change with prop Mikolaj Oledzki returning after a one-match ban, in place of outside-back Jack Smith who did not feature in the 17 which beat Huddersfield Giants on Good Friday. It will be Oledzki’s 150th Betfred Super League appearance.
Rovers are without first-choice wingers Tom Davies and Joe Burgess, who were both hurt in last week’s derby win at Hull FC. Winger Lee Kershaw has been recalled from loan at Castleford Tigers and is drafted into the squad, along with hooker Oli Leyland. He was on loan at Huddersfield, but missed their Easter visit to Rhinos because of concussion. Prop Zach Fishwick replaces Harvey Horne in the other change to last week’s 21.
Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon, Cooper Jenkins, Jake Connor, Tom Holroyd, Jack Sinfield, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Riley Lumb, Kallum Watkins, Presley Cassell.
Hull KR’s initial squad is: Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart, Mikey Lewis, Tyrone May, Sauaso Sue, Jez Litten, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Dean Hadley, James Batchelor, Elliot Minchella, Sam Luckley, Jai Whitbread, Jack Broadbent, Danny Richardson, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jack Brown, Lee Kershaw, Bill Leyland, Leon Ruan, Zach Fishwick, Arthur Mourgue.
