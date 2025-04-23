Prop Mikolaj Oledzki is back in contention following a one-game ban and if – as expected – he returns to the 17, that will mean changing a winning side. With new signing Kallum Watkins added to the mix before last week’s 28-6 defeat of Huddersfield Giants, Arthur admitted Oledzki’s suspension had “made my decision easier, not to have to worry about having a tough conversation with one of the boys”.