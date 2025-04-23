Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 & bench v Hull KR as coach faces tough decision

By Peter Smith
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 16:44 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 16:52 BST
A tough decision is looming for Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur ahead of Friday’s visit of Hull KR.

Prop Mikolaj Oledzki is back in contention following a one-game ban and if – as expected – he returns to the 17, that will mean changing a winning side. With new signing Kallum Watkins added to the mix before last week’s 28-6 defeat of Huddersfield Giants, Arthur admitted Oledzki’s suspension had “made my decision easier, not to have to worry about having a tough conversation with one of the boys”.

With no fresh injuries, that conversation is now due, so who will miss out? Here’s how Rhinos could line up against the Betfred Super League leaders.

1. Leeds Rhinos vs Hull KR

Here's how Rhinos could line up.

Official man of the match last week; unless he gets injured, the Aussie's place is virtually assured.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

Official man of the match last week; unless he gets injured, the Aussie's place is virtually assured.

Has been very strong this season and will want to impress against his former club.

3. Wing: Ryan Hall

Has been very strong this season and will want to impress against his former club.

Set to continue this season's ever-present Super League run.

4. Centre: Harry Newman

Set to continue this season's ever-present Super League run.

Scored a belter of a try against Huddersfield, the skipper is an automatic pick when fit and available.

5. Centre: Ash Handley

Scored a belter of a try against Huddersfield, the skipper is an automatic pick when fit and available.

Has played in all 10 games this 2025 and that won’t change this week.

6. Wing: Riley Lumb

Has played in all 10 games this 2025 and that won't change this week.

Related topics: Mikolaj Oledzki, Hull KR, Huddersfield Giants, Rhinos, Super League
