Prop Mikolaj Oledzki is back in contention following a one-game ban and if – as expected – he returns to the 17, that will mean changing a winning side. With new signing Kallum Watkins added to the mix before last week’s 28-6 defeat of Huddersfield Giants, Arthur admitted Oledzki’s suspension had “made my decision easier, not to have to worry about having a tough conversation with one of the boys”.
With no fresh injuries, that conversation is now due, so who will miss out? Here’s how Rhinos could line up against the Betfred Super League leaders.
1. Leeds Rhinos vs Hull KR
Here's how Rhinos could line up. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
Official man of the match last week; unless he gets injured, the Aussie's place is virtually assured. Photo: David Harrison
3. Wing: Ryan Hall
Has been very strong this season and will want to impress against his former club. Photo: David Harrison
4. Centre: Harry Newman
Set to continue this season's ever-present Super League run. Photo: David Harrison
5. Centre: Ash Handley
Scored a belter of a try against Huddersfield, the skipper is an automatic pick when fit and available. Photo: David Harrison
6. Wing: Riley Lumb
Has played in all 10 games this 2025 and that won’t change this week. Photo: David Harrison
