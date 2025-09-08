Leeds Rhinos talking points: why top-4 slot could be poisoned chalice, plus Lachie Miller's stunning stats

Leeds Rhinos are beginning to make waves as they approach their final home game of the regular season.

A sixth successive win in Thursday’s clash with Catalans Dragons would secure a top-four finish and a first play-off at AMT Headingley since 2017. There might be a drawback to that, but Rhinos are showing some impressive qualities at just the right time. Here’s five talking points.

1: Poisoned chalice? Assuming they finish third or fourth, Rhinos will almost certainly face either St Helens or Wakefield Trinity in the opening round of the play-offs. Which is ironic, because they are the teams who have given Leeds the most trouble this year and, as things stand, the last two to beat them. No other side has defeated Rhinos more than once in 2025 and five of Leeds’ eight losses this year have been against either Saints or Trinity.

Wakefield, famously, won at AMT Headingley in round one and repeated that feat on their own turf at the end of July, Leeds having picked up a victory in between times. Saints are Rhinos’ bogey side, having defeated them in three of their four meetings this year and 20 of the 23 times the teams have met since the start of 2018. Saints’ last defeat by Leeds at Headingley was in 2017.

Rhinos, therefore, would probably prefer Hull FC to overhaul Trinity for the sixth and final play-off spot, but there’s no point worrying about that. The eliminators would be a good time to put things right and on current form, Leeds shouldn’t fear anyone.

2: What the best teams do. After five successive wins - their second such run this season - Rhinos are the form team in Super League. They’ve played very well in most of those games, but were below-par at Huddersfield Giants last week.

That’s okay; it is difficult to be in top form all the time and they still managed to score 26 unanswered points away from home, which is a decent effort at any time. Importantly for Rhinos, they’ve reached the stage where they can win games without being at their best. That’s something all teams strive for, but is hard to do. The downbeat mood in camp after last week’s win was another illustration of how far Leeds have come over the past 12 months.

3: Payback time. Rhinos’ 11-0 defeat at Catalans Dragons in March seems like a long time ago. That’s one of only two league games this year, the other being at St Helens in June, Leeds have lost by more than a converted try and Catalans are the sole team they haven’t beaten in 2025.

Rhinos obviously can’t take the French team for granted, but the sides’ form has gone in opposite directions since the previous meeting and it’ll be a huge shock if the hosts come unstuck on Thursday. Having not scored in any of their last three games in Perpignan, including a 61-0 humiliation in the penultimate round two years ago, it’s time for some payback and a third consecutive clean sheet would be just the ticket. Easier said than done, but the way Leeds are defending, it’s an achievable goal

4: Sticking to his guns. With Ash Handley on the casualty list, coach Brad Arthur has given a rookie centre an opportunity in each of the past two games. Max Simpson made his first senior appearance for more than three years in the win at Hull FC and, when he was ruled out of the next match because of concussion, Ned McCormack stepped up against Giants to end a 14-month absence.

On both occasions, Arthur could have switched Chris Hankinson to centre and brought back Riley Lumb on the left-wing, but opted instead to use players in their specialist roles, which is admirable. It’s tough on Lumb though, having played in Leeds’ opening 17 games this year, scoring 11 tries, but not featured since June.

Clearly, the August coach of the month feels Lumb has things to work on before he returns to Super League and he faces strong competition with Maika Sivo and Alfie Edgell expected to be back to fitness next season. However, he can be proud of what he achieved this year and hopefully his time will come again.

5: Miller magic. Barring injury, Rhinos full-back Lachie Miller will pass 4,000 metres made in Super League this year during Thursday’s game against Catalans. The Aussie’s stats for this season are worth highlighting.

Miller, who didn’t play until round five because of injury, is the leading metre-maker in the competition with 3,948, at an average of 188 per game. That’s 385 more than nearest rival Bailey Hodgson, of Leigh Leopards. He has also made more tackle busts (175) than any other player and the second-most carries, his 462 being just four behind Hull KR’s Tom Davies. Miller showed flashes of what he was capable of last season, but is surely the league’s most improved player in 2025. He should be a shoe-in for the Dream Team and the Man of Steel shortlist.