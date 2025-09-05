Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur wins Super League award for second time in 4 months

Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur has won a top award for the second time this season.

The Australian was named Betfred Super League coach of the month for August, having previously taken the honour in May. Rhinos stormed through August with a 100 per cent record, beating Leigh Leopards, Castleford Tigers, Hull KR and Hull FC.

They ended the month in third place in the table and on course to secure a home play-off for the first time since their title-winning campaign in 2017. Three of Rhinos’ four wins in August were away from home and they rattled up 148 points while conceding only 26.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The voting panel for coach of the month is made up of selected members of the rugby league media. One of them said: “Brad and staff, with Jamie Langley in particular, have done an outstanding job this season as a whole and Leeds’ rich form at the right time is a byproduct of that.

“Look at the impact of Lachlan Miller, Jake Connor and equally the mid-season addition of Kallum Watkins. The way they dismantled Hull KR was a masterclass, a stunning attacking and defensive display.”

Miller and Connor are among the nominees for August’s player of the month honour, which is decided by a public vote.