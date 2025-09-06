With two rounds of the regular season remaining, a couple of players are on the verge of returning, but two others picked up knocks during last Thursday’s 26-0 win at Huddersfield Giants. At least four aren’t expected to play again this year, including one of the team’s biggest stars. Rookie centre Ned McCormack’s comeback against Giants, after more than a year off the field, was a bonus, however. Here’s who is currently unavailable or in doubt for next week’s home showdown with Catalans Dragons.