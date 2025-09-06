With two rounds of the regular season remaining, a couple of players are on the verge of returning, but two others picked up knocks during last Thursday’s 26-0 win at Huddersfield Giants. At least four aren’t expected to play again this year, including one of the team’s biggest stars. Rookie centre Ned McCormack’s comeback against Giants, after more than a year off the field, was a bonus, however. Here’s who is currently unavailable or in doubt for next week’s home showdown with Catalans Dragons.
1. Leeds Rhinos injury list
Here's who's on Rhinos' injury list and when they could return to action. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
The Fijian winger won't play this season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in January. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Ash Handley
A groin injury forced the co-captain off the field during the home win against Hull KR on August 21. He could be back for the game at Wigan in two weeks’ time or the first round of the play-offs. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
4. Keenan Palasia
The prop was due to play against Hull FC last Saturday, but withdrew on the morning of the game because of a knee injury. He’s pencilled in to return against Catalans Dragons on Thursday. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
5. Cameron Smith
The co-captain/loose-forward has been sidelined since late July with a back issue. He will not play again this season, coach Brad Arthur says. Photo: Steve Riding
6. Cooper Jenkins
The prop limped out of the game at Huddersfield with a recurrence of the ankle injury which sidelined him for two matches, but could be available against Catalans. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com