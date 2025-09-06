Leeds Rhinos news: the 11 players on injury list after Huddersfield Giants win & potential return dates

By Peter Smith
Published 6th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
There’s mixed news for Leeds Rhinos on the injury front as the season reaches its business end.

With two rounds of the regular season remaining, a couple of players are on the verge of returning, but two others picked up knocks during last Thursday’s 26-0 win at Huddersfield Giants. At least four aren’t expected to play again this year, including one of the team’s biggest stars. Rookie centre Ned McCormack’s comeback against Giants, after more than a year off the field, was a bonus, however. Here’s who is currently unavailable or in doubt for next week’s home showdown with Catalans Dragons.

Here's who's on Rhinos' injury list and when they could return to action.

1. Leeds Rhinos injury list

The Fijian winger won't play this season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in January.

2. Maika Sivo v Giants (Jonathan Gawthorpe).jpg

A groin injury forced the co-captain off the field during the home win against Hull KR on August 21. He could be back for the game at Wigan in two weeks’ time or the first round of the play-offs.

3. Ash Handley

The prop was due to play against Hull FC last Saturday, but withdrew on the morning of the game because of a knee injury. He’s pencilled in to return against Catalans Dragons on Thursday.

4. Keenan Palasia

The co-captain/loose-forward has been sidelined since late July with a back issue. He will not play again this season, coach Brad Arthur says.

5. Cameron Smith

The prop limped out of the game at Huddersfield with a recurrence of the ankle injury which sidelined him for two matches, but could be available against Catalans.

6. Cooper Jenkins

