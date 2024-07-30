Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It hasn’t been the best start to what is a crucial week for Leeds Rhinos.

They face their biggest game of the season so far when they travel to fifth-placed Salford Red Devils on Saturday, but will be without on-loan forward Sam Eseh following his recall by Wigan Warriors. And Rhyse Martin’s departure at the end of the campaign has been confirmed after he rejected an improved offer of a new deal.

On the plus side, Leeds will make the trip to Salford in good heart after last Thursday’s 34-6 victory at Huddersfield Giants, which was Brad Arthur’s first as coach. Here’s five talking points.

1: Massive blow.

Rhyse Martin's exit at the end of the season is a major setback for Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

There’s no doubt Martin’s decision to leave is a huge setback for Rhinos. Not only is he an outstanding goal kicker, but also one of the best second-rowers in Betfred Super League.

Cue the usual complaints about Rhinos lacking ambition, but they had tried to keep him, tabling an improved offer a few weeks ago. The Robins need a goalkicker and that increased Martin’s value to them.

It’s disappointing for Leeds, but opens an overseas quota spot and will free up some salary cap space so the important thing now is to make sure they bring in a quality replacement. That won’t necessarily be a second-rower; James McDonnell and James Bentley will be a strong pairing next year if they both stay fit and Morgan Gannon should also be back in the mix. A metre-making prop would be ideal.

2: Positive signs

Matt Frawley, seen scoring at Huddersfield Giants, has been revitalised since coach Brad Arthur joined Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

There were doubts over whether it was worth bringing in a new coach for the final 10 games of the regular campaign, but Arthur’s appointment already looks like a smart move. Whether he stays on for next year or not, he is clearly raising standards among a group who were performing well below their capabilities.

They aren’t there yet, but in two matches there have been clear signs of improvement, both collectively and individually. Leeds are the most error-prone team in Betfred Super League this term, but had a 90 per cent completion rate against Giants. That’s not quite as good as against Leigh Leopards in the game after Rohan Smith’s departure (93 per cent), but a step up from 72 per cent in the previous boss’ final match, at Hull FC; 56 per cent against London Broncos in round 16; 75 per cent at Warrington Wolves the following week and 84 per cent in Arthur’s debut, the home loss to Hull KR.

Better completions means Rhinos aren’t as fatigued and can apply more pressure, because they aren’t having to bring the ball away from their own end as much. Arthur said from the start he wanted his players to “go after the collisions” and their line speed has been much improved. It’s basic stuff, but simple things win matches and, so far under the new boss, Leeds are doing those better.

Lachie Miller, left, celebrates scoring Leeds Rhinos' sixth try at Huddersfield Giants, along with Sam Eseh, middle and Paul Momirovski. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

3: Matt finish.

Individually, at this very early stage Matt Frawley, who was dropped for the game before the new man took over, seems to be the player benefiting most from Arthur’s arrival. He had a good game in the loss to Hull KR and impressed again against Giants, setting up a couple of tries from kicks and scoring himself.

The half-back looks to be relishing his role as an organiser, which allows stand-off Brodie Croft to concentrate on his own running game. Leeds appear to be working to a set plan now and that is suiting Frawley, who didn’t look comfortable with the more helter-skelter style being played earlier in the campaign. Two games don’t make a season, but if he can maintain at least this level on a consistent basis, he is good enough to prove a real asset.

4: Reds alert.

That said, Huddersfield were very poor and Rhinos still managed to make things hard for themselves at times in the first half, before dominating after the break. Saturday’s game will be a sterner test, against a better team in what will be a hostile atmosphere.

Salford know a win will virtually secure their top-six spot, which would be a stunning achievement given the quality players they lost to Rhinos in pre-season. Overhauling St Helens - who have slipped to fifth, two points above Leeds - might, remarkably, be a more realistic aim, but defeat this weekend could leave Arthur’s side four points outside the play-offs and six adrift of fifth and fourth place. That would be a very tall order, so it’s a game which won’t make Rhinos’ season, but could break it.

5: Right call.

Only in rugby league could a player feel forced to defend himself on social media for not rolling around on the ground trying to win a penalty. Giants’ Oliver Russell got straight up after an incident involving Leeds’ Sam Lisone, which was later placed on report. Had he stayed down and play been stopped, the video referee could have had a look which, according to Sky Sports, would have led to a card.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the half-back wrote: “I don’t normally comment after games but people [are] saying I cost the team a try or the game for not staying down. I signed up to the sport knowing it was tough and not football to roll around and pretend I’m hurt , I stand by getting up and the correct decision was made.”

Credit to him for that and obviously he was right, as the RFL’s match review panel took no further action against Lisone. The Leeds man’s challenge only became an issue because of repeated replays and discussion on Sky’s match coverage.