Coach Brad Arthur has hinted he could remain at Leeds Rhinos next season.

The former Parramatta Eels boss picked up his first win, in his second game as coach, when Rhinos thumped Huddersfield Giants 34-6 last Thursday. He is contracted until the end of this season and has been linked with clubs in the NRL, but hasn’t ruled out staying at AMT Headingley in 2025.

Asked about his future after the week at JS Stadium, Arthur confirmed a longer deal remains a possibility, but stressed improving the side’s performance this year is his immediate priority. “I’ve been honest with everyone, all the way through,” he said.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur after Thursday's victory at Huddersfield Giants. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I am open to possibly staying, but at the moment I came here to do a job and I need to make sure I am doing that and I focus on that week to week, wherever it takes us. But there’s no reason I’d want to be in a position to rush out of the club.

“It is a great club and I am enjoying living here. It’s tough without my family being here, that’s hard, but if the players play like that and we win all the time, it’ll make it easier.”

This is the 50-year-old’s first experience of coaching outside Australia and he insisted: “It is good, I am really enjoying it. What I am enjoying is the support and the level of help and understanding and everyone buying in, from the players and the staff. Everyone has bent over backwards to make the transition as easy as possible.”

With St Helens being thrashed 46-4 at Leigh Leopards 24 hours after Rhinos’ victory, Leeds will end round 19 just two points outside the Betfred Super League play-offs. They face a crucial game at rivals Salford Red Devils next Saturday and Arthur stressed the hard work is yet to come.

Leeds Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease, seen after the win at Huddersfield Giants, is due to meet coach Brad Arthur to discuss possible recruitment for the rest of the 2024 campaign. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He warned: “It’s one win, we can’t get carried away. We’ve a big couple of weeks coming up, but the good thing about it is that [the win at Huddersfield] was off the back of a five-day turnaround.