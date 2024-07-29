Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There’s lots of love for Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur from the YEP’s fans jury.

Last week’s win at Huddersfield Giants was the Australian’s first as Leeds boss and our supporters’ panel have seen clear signs of improvement during his two games at the helm. There’s also praise for one particular player who is beginning to prove his doubters wrong and the panel are confident about Rhinos’ prospects for Saturday’s crucial visit to Salford Red Devils.

TOM GOLDSWORTHY

I am not usually one for getting carried away after an emphatic away win, but I love Brad Arthur and have booked tickets for the Grand Final as Leeds are definitely going all the way. It was a breath of fresh air to see us put points past a team when we were on top and to limit them to one try was the cherry on the cake.

Matt Frawley, pictured with the ball after scoring for Leeds Rhinos against Huddersfield Giants, has been like a different player under coach Brad Arthur, the YEP's fans panel reckons. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

It was not the perfect performance at all. The recurring issues were still there and will have to be worked on if we are to make the play-offs, but this was another improved performance by Leeds. It is already so clear to see the difference Arthur has had on this team and I am excited to see the players develop under him as we push for glory.

One player who is rightfully getting plaudits for his performance is Matt Frawley, who has looked like a different player over the past two weeks. He scored one try, set up three and we are finally seeing the player who looked to hold his own for Canberra Raiders last season. He is starting to dance for us after strong performances in the last couple of games and if he and Brodie Croft can continue this form, we could be in for a strong end to the season.

Another change we have seen is that we seem to have got a bit of a nastiness about us again. I felt that under Richard Agar and Rohan Smith, we were way too passive and let teams bully us. However, on Thursday we were aggressive and did not let Huddersfield have their own way.

While I'm wary it could backfire, we have been missing this competitive streak and it's pleasing to see some fight back in this team. Another massive game looms for Leeds on Saturday as we come up against fellow play-offs hopefuls Salford. This will be a much sterner test for the Rhinos, but with the confidence and momentum Thursday game will have brought, I think we will come away with two points and start to put a good spell of form together.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur is interviewed by Sky Sports following the win at Huddersfield Ginats. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

BECKY OXLEY

Two points won and a much better effort from the boys all round. It felt more comfortable and the effort was built on from the previous week. I mentioned Matt Frawley last week, but against Huddersfield he was even better. He is a different player and his kick play is really coming out.

We are still pretty scrappy in parts, but we are showing some real skill and we were dangerous on their 20. Big Sam Lisone was running strong and played it up the pitch. I watched the replay of the incident he was put on report for countless times and, depending on the angle, it doesn’t look quite as bad as some people have been saying.

It was good to see James Bentley back on the field. With Brad Arthur changing the way we are playing and players coming back from injury, I’m excited to see what we do against Salford. It’s not going to be easy, but I think we have the manpower and skill to come away with the two points.

Rhyse Martin impressed Leeds Rhinos fan David Muhl with his performance against Huddersfield Giants. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Reading social media as I do, there are still so many negative comments and things being said. I honestly don’t know what people want. We can’t turn world class in two weeks and Rome wasn’t built in a day.

We aren’t the team we were a few years ago when we were winning all the big games. What Brad has done so far is immense and we need to give him time to work with the boys. Let’s back him and get behind the team and as I always say, keep the faith.

DAVID MUHL

It was nice to get a result at Huddersfield in what was a must-win game if we were going to keep our top-six hopes alive. There were some good performances, especially from Rhyse Martin and Matt Frawley, who is continuing his good run under Brad Arthur.

But let’s not get carried away, Huddersfield are a poor side and we will have to continue to improve with Salford and Wigan up next before Warrington at Magic. We are still making unforced errors and giving away silly penalties, through perhaps not as many as in the past and you can see where Brad Arthur is working on the team.

It’s also good to see an improvement in defence. We seem more enthused and eager to get up into the faces of the opposition. A lot of fuss has been made about Sam Lisone’s tackle late in the game, but personally I saw little in it. His arm is tucked in and only comes up on impact; he didn’t lead with the arm. Praise must also go to Huddersfield’s Oliver Russell for not trying to milk a penalty by staying down, but getting up and carrying on playing. That was refreshing to see in this day and age.

I reflected last week on how widespread the popularity of rugby league is. I was on holiday in Menorca and unable to find a bar showing the game on Thursday so I decided to turn off my phone, wait until returning home on Saturday afternoon and watch it ‘as live’. All went well until I came down for breakfast the morning after the match and one of the Spanish waiters came up to me and said “good win for your team last night”. Apparently, he’s a big Catalans fan and watches avidly. It’s always the unexpected things that let you down.

IAIN SHARP

There are two schools of thought from last Thursday night’s visit to Huddersfield. The first would suggest it was two poor sides and Leeds came off slightly better than Huddersfield. The other would suggest there are the green shoots of recovery after just over a week of coaching from Brad Arthur. Either way, the result was a shot in the arm for Rhinos’ fans, who had not seen a win since the Leigh home game and the aftermath of the passing of Rob Burrow.

Leeds are in an interesting position, given the news circulating from some sources. Everyone knows Brad Arthur has signed on only until the end of the season and is eyeing up a role with the new Perth franchise Down Under. It also seems the other hotly-tipped candidate, Paul Rowley, intends to stay with Salford.

So, after only 10 games, Leeds could be back to square one again at the end of the season. If the good form continues and he wants to stay, I’d be happy for Brad Arthur to carry on beyond the end of this year.

The game on Thursday followed the passing of Sky Sports’ Bill Arthur and it was good

to see the sport paying tribute. He was part of the dream team, along with Mike ‘Stevo’ Stephenson and Eddie Hemmings, that put Sky’s coverage right up there with the best the channel produced. He will be much missed.

We’re in that crazy bit of the season, where there are now two away games on the bounce. Let’s hope this is the start of the revolution.

GAVIN MILLER

So, as someone pretty down on the team and the personnel, how do I sum up last Thursday night’s game at Huddersfield? Well first things first, the improvement in defence is there for all to see.

Those of us calling for Rohan Smith’s job have been totally justified on that alone. It’s much easier to be in a game if you aren’t being rolled down the pitch on every set. The change in mentality to move forward and meet fire with fire in defence is always going to help you stay in games and give you the best chance of winning. That is exactly what I was calling for and exactly what Brad Arthur has brought. Stage one, completed.

Once this new defensive process is in place then he can turn to the attacking side of things. I still firmly believe we do not have the personnel - especially in the forwards - to consistently attack effectively and we will have to rely on adding pressure and opponents making mistakes to score points, which is exactly what we did on Thursday.