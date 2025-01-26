'Hope for the best': Maika Sivo injury worry for Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur after win v Wigan Warriors

By Peter Smith
Published 26th Jan 2025, 17:27 BST
Updated 26th Jan 2025, 20:19 BST
A knee injury suffered by star winger Maika Sivo took the gloss off Leeds Rhinos’ 22-4 win over Wigan Warriors in Ash Handley’s testimonial game.

Sivo was helped from the field in the first half and appears in major doubt for Rhinos’ Betfred Super League round one derby against Wakefield Trinity in less than three weeks’ time. Speaking in his post-match press conference, Arthur said: “He will have to have scans tomorrow and we’ve just got to hope for the best.

“They have got to rule out all the possibilities are acls (anterior cruciate ligament) and mcls (medial collateral ligaments).”

Leeds Rhinos' Maika Sivo. Picture by Tony Johnson.Leeds Rhinos' Maika Sivo. Picture by Tony Johnson.
Leeds Rhinos' Maika Sivo. Picture by Tony Johnson.

The injury was to Sivo’s left knee but Arthur said the off-season signing was upbeat after the match, in which Rhinos out-scored the visitors by four tries to one. The coach added: “He’s positive, he thinks he is made of rubber. We don’t know until he gets a scan, but he is walking now, which is good. “

Leeds also lost forward Cooper Jenkins to a head knock before half-time. “He is all right now,” Arthur said. “He wanted to go back out there, but there was no point.”

