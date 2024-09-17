Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos fans will have to wait for confirmation of a new signing.

Rhinos have two spaces on their overseas quota for 2025, with David Fusitu’a and Rhyse Martin both moving on when their contract ends this autumn. The club are looking for an outside-back and front-rower and have identified several possible targets.

Sporting director Ian Blease had hoped to “achieve at least one new signing before the end of the season”, but that now looks unlikely. Rhinos complete their Betfred Super League campaign away to Hull KR on Friday and Blease said: “We are still working on things.

Leeds Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease. Picture by James Hardisty.

“More options have come to the table and we’re waiting on a few bits and pieces. It’ll take a while longer, dealing with the visa process and things like that.”

Blease has stressed Rhinos have only a small amount of salary cap space available, but added: “More people are contacting us, agents overseas and over here, which is good. It shows we are getting the club into people’s eyeline.”

Six-time Grand Final winner Ryan Hall’s return to Rhinos from Hull KR was announced in April, but that still leaves six gaps in Leeds’ 30-strong squad for next term. Derrell Olpherts was not replaced when he left the club in March to join Wakefield Trinity and Kieran Hudson, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson and Corey Johnson will be joining Fusitu’a and Martin through the exit door at the end of the campaign.

Three players who began the season without a squad number - Ned McCormack, Ben Littlewood and Riley Lumb - made their debut this year and are likely to move up into the top-30 in 2025.