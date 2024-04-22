Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rhinos today (Monday) confirmed Hall will rejoin them in 2025 on a one-season deal, seven years after he last played for the club where he scored 231 tries in 330 games from 2007-2018. Hall, who turns 37 in November, will combine playing duties next season with a role on Rhinos’ commercial staff, before hanging up his boots at the end of the campaign.

Though Hall’s quality is undoubted – and he is still playing well for Hull KR this season, in the final months of his deal there – his age makes the signing a surprise. However, Smith believes the former England star will be a “great addition”. He said: “Ryan is a model professional who has continued to perform at the highest level for many years.

"He is highly respected by his team mates and I think he will be a great addition to our group, especially with the large number of players emerging from our academy in the coming years. He will be one of our leaders within the group and I am sure the mentoring he will offer our younger players will be invaluable given everything he has achieved in the game and – importantly – here at the Rhinos. I am looking forward to working with him next season.”

Ryan Hall seen in action for Leeds against Toulouse Olympique on August 11, 2018. A knee injury in that game brought his first Rhinos career to an end. Picture by Steve Riding.

Hall said: “I am really happy that my career is going full circle and I will play my final year at the Rhinos. However, I am under no illusions; people might be saying it’s a fairy tale, but this is not a parade for me. I have got work to do and I still feel I have got good rugby in the legs.

“I know Leeds want to be at the top of the game and, having been at AMT Headingley for a number of games over the last 18 months, I can see the talent that is within the squad. It’s time to roll my sleeves up and I am coming to a job. I was fortunate to be a part of teams that gave some of my team mates incredible finales to their career and I know how much hard work that takes to achieve.”

The fifth-highest try scorer in Leeds’ history added: “I am looking forward to working with the young players at Leeds – as I have done at Hull KR – and passing on my knowledge, not just to the wingers, but anyone who wants to learn from what I have done in my career. Likewise, I am taking nothing for granted, I will need to earn my spot in the team every week.

Ryan Hall in pre-season action for Hull KR agianst Leeds Rhinos in February. Picture by Steve Riding.

“Working with people like Mikey Lewis at Hull KR and seeing him go on to play for his country has given me a real sense of satisfaction and I want to do the same thing at the Rhinos. The club has always prided itself on the academy programme and I want to help bring those players through, just as I was helped at the start of my career, so they get to the heights I have been to.”

Of his off-field role, he said: “As players we are often told of the importance of planning for life after playing and the opportunity for me to start that next stage of my life at the Rhinos from 2026 onwards is wonderful. I could not wish to start that journey at a better club in the game with the fantastic work that goes on off the field at AMT Headingley. I am thankful to the Rhinos board for offering me that opportunity and I will do my best to repay their faith in me.”

Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington reckons Hall will prove a valuable recruit on the field and in the backroom. He added: “Ryan is passionate about Leeds Rhinos and it was an easy decision to bring him back home to AMT Headingley. He wants to finish his career as a Rhino and he will have a positive impact on our whole group.

“He is an extremely driven individual who I know will want to finish his career on the best possible note next season. Once that has happened he will be a fantastic addition to our off-field team as one of the most recognisable personalities in the club’s recent history.”

Ryan Hall will be at Leeds Rhinos next year for one final season in his playing career. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

