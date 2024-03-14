Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Olpherts joined Rhinos from Castleford Tigers ahead of the 2023 season and scored four tries in 14 appearances. He signed for Trinity on Tuesday and could make his debut in their Betfred Championship opener at home to Bradford Bulls tomorrow (Friday).

The 32-year-old described his time at Leeds as “enjoyable”, but admitted he needed to move to get regular game time. He insisted: “It's a great club and I haven't got a bad word to say about it. I learned loads of things being at a top Super League club.

“Unfortunately, it didn't go the way I wanted. They have high-class wingers and that's just how it goes sometimes. I don't think I played to the best of my potential coming off the year I had at Cas when I was up there for tries, metres and tackle busts. I didn't achieve the level I wanted to achieve there. I just want to get back to playing consistent rugby week in, week out.”

Derrell Olpherts scores for Leeds Rhinos in their pre-season win over his new club Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Steve Riding.

Olpherts, who was at training with Leeds on Monday, confirmed the move “came around very quickly”. He revealed: “It was literally overnight, I woke up in the morning and the deal was done. I’d had a good pre-season at Leeds and wanted to challenge for a position, but then got a slight injury that set me back. When I came back, I didn't get a look in. Coming up to [Super League] round five, you want to be playing or playing somewhere else.

“It feels like a fresh start coming here. It wasn't a big decision, really, because it's basically still a Super League club with the facilities and full-time training. Wakefield are obviously in the Championship, but I don't really see it as a step down. They're aspiring to get back into Super League and I want to help them achieve that. I'm still fit and healthy and I've got plenty of years of playing left in me.”

Olpherts was born in Wakefield and admitted his Trinity debut has been a long time coming, following spells with Dewsbury Rams, Hemel Stags, Newcastle Thunder, Salford Red Devils, Castleford and Leeds. “I’m definitely ready to play,” he added. “I had a good pre-season and am fit and healthy and raring to go.

Derrell Olpherts touches down for Leeds Rhinos in their Boxing Day win over his new club Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Steve Riding.

