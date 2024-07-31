Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four Leeds Rhinos players are without a contract for next season, with just two months remaining in the current campaign.

Rhinos revealed this week Rhyse Martin will leave the club when he becomes a free agent in November, having turned down their “improved” offer of a new deal. Winger David Fusitu’a, three-quarter Luis Roberts, prop James Donaldson and hooker Corey Johnson are also in the final year of their contract and decisions have yet to be announced on their future.

All four have played in the first team this year, though Donaldson was the only one involved in last Thursday’s win at Huddersfield Giants. They are free to talk to rival clubs, as well as Leeds, but Rhinos’ sporting director Ian Blease warned the salary cap will be a factor in retention and recruitment for next term.

James Donaldson, seen celebrating Leeds Rhinos' win at Huddersfield Giants last week, is out of contract at the end of this season. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I am still going through it all with Brad [Arthur, Rhinos’ coach],” Blease said. “We are working through that. There’s still work to be done on the [salary] cap for next year, we have to stay within that.”

Arthur is also out of contract at the end of this season, having signed a short-term deal when he joined Leeds earlier this month. The former Parramatta Eels boss said after last week’s win he is “open to possibly staying” and “there’s no reason I’d want to be in a position to rush out of the club”, raising hopes he might remain at the helm for 2025.

Blease confirmed discussions “are continuing” with Arthur, whose family will be joining him in Leeds next week. Asked if he is speaking to any other potential coaches, Blease said he is “still working through the process”.