The quartet are out of contract at the end of this year, with no news yet as to whether they will be remaining at the club. Since May 1, any players in the final year of their deal have been free to talk to rival teams and second-rower Rhyse Martin has confirmed he will be playing elsewhere in 2025 after rejecting Leeds’ offer of a new deal. Here’s the status of every contracted member of Rhinos’ senior group, including when their current deal expires.
1. Leeds Rhinos contracts
Here's the contract status of all Leeds Rhinos' first team players.Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Lachie Miller
The Australian full-back joined Rhinos from Newcastle Knights in pre-season on a three-year contract, until the end of 2026.Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. David Fusitu'a
The former New Zealand and Tonga Test winger is out of contract at the end of this season. His future beyond that has not been announced.Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Harry Newman
A new contract was announced for the England centre on February 7. That added two years to his previous deal, due to expire this autumn, so he will be at Leeds until the end of 2026.Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
5. Paul Momirovski
The 27-year-old former Wests Tigers, Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers centre was signed from Sydney Roosters in the off-season on a two-year contract.Photo: Simon Hulme
6. Ash Handley
A two-year contract extension was announced on June 14 last year, keeping Leeds’ longest-serving player at the club until the end of 2026.Photo: Steve Riding