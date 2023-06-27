Leeds Rhinos boss issues Justin Sangare injury update, explains Jarrod O'Connor captaincy confusion
Sangare will miss Thursday’s Betfred Super League fixture at Warrington Wolves after suffering damage to a foot in the big win over Huddersfield Giants six days earlier.
He joins another front-rower, Zane Tetevano, on the casualty list, but prop Tom Holroyd is set to return following a calf muscle injury and three-quarter Nene Macdonald is back in the 21-man squad after concussion.
“He’s not too bad,” Smith said of the French international. “He has got a bit of a, relatively minor, plantar fascia injury. He will be out one, two or three weeks maybe. We will see how it settles.”
Loose-forward Cameron Smith is in Rhinos’ 21-man despite suffering what the coach described as a “bump to a knee” in last week’s game.
“He is still a doubt,” Rohan Smith confirmed. “He hasn’t trained yet this week, but we will see how he is tomorrow [Wednesday] on our last team run and see if he is going to be able to do a job on Thursday.”
Smith said starting with Corey Johnson at hooker and moving Jarrod O’Connor to loose-forward would be “an option” if the number 13 missed out.
But he stated: “That’s unlikely to be the case if Cam’s no good. I like what Corey has been doing, coming off the bench at the back end of games. That’s probably where he will feature.”
With Rhinos not having a full-time captain this year, Cameron Smith and Ash Handley have been sharing duties on the field, but referee Ben Thaler called O’Connor over as Leeds’ spokesman following a minor set-to in last week’s match.
Rohan Smith said: “Jarrod is a leader, but I am not sure what happened there, whether he was just the nearest bloke, or maybe Ash just didn’t fancy running in from the wing to have a chat about not much.
“Ash and Cam are our leaders out there at the moment, but Jarrod had a moment that brought a chuckle in review, that’s for sure.”