Leeds Rhinos players' England Ashes chances assessed as Shaun Wane prepares to name squad for Australia Tests

England’s 24-man squad to face Australia will be named on Monday.

In June coach Shaun Wane revealed a 32-strong Betfred Super League-based training party, but the final group will include a strong contingent from clubs in the southern hemisphere NRL. Six Leeds Rhinos players were in the training contingent and will be waiting to hear if they have made the final cut, along with a couple of teammates who impressed over the second half of the domestic campaign. Here’s a look at which Leeds men are in contention and their chances of featuring in the three-Test Ashes series which begins at Wembley on Saturday, October 25.

Jake Connor: This will be the talking point, whether he’s selected or not. The scrum-half was controversially left out of Wane’s training squad, but has since been named Man of Steel and if the coach is selecting purely on form, he’ll have to be included. However, Wane isn’t a fan and, unless there’s a last-minute change of heart, Rhinos’ player of the year is expected to be snubbed again.

Leeds Rhinos' Jake Connor played for England against New Zealand in 2018, but is expected to miss out on Ashes selection despite his Man of Steel honour. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Morgan Gannon: The second-rower was a new name in England’s training squad and had a big year with Leeds. There may be too many established names ahead of him this time, including the likes of Kai Pearce-Paul, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies, Matty Nicholson and Junior Nsemba, but an impending move to the NRL, with New Zealand Warriors, will enhance his prospects of a future call-up.

Ash Handley: The winger-turned-centre was in England’s training squad and had a strong year for Rhinos, but missed four of their last five games with a groin injury and that could keep him out of Ashes contention. If he is included, it will probably be as a winger rather than centre.

Tom Holroyd: Though the prop had a taste of England duty in 2023, a long layoff in the second half of this season - because of a broken thumb - might count against him. He is in the training squad and will be a contender for next year’s World Cup if he misses out on the Ashes.

James McDonnell: Another back-rower who has enjoyed an impressive season for Rhinos, he faces similar obstacles to teammate Gannon, despite being named in this year’s Super League Dream Team. Wigan-born McDonnell was called into the training squad after being a non-playing member of the camp for last year’s mid-season Test in France and though he will probably miss out this time, his chance will come.

Kallum Watkins had an outstanding season with Leeds Rhinos and could be on the verge of an England recall. Picture by Steve Riding.

Harry Newman: The Leeds centre has played in England’s last six games and is in the training group. He is highly thought of by coach Shaun Wane and - while there’s strong competition in his position, from Herbie Farnsworth and Jake Wardle in particular - it will be a surprise if he’s not in among the 24.

Mikolaj Oledzki: Part of a new generation of English front-rowers, Oledzki has previously played for England and was back to his best form for Leeds this season. He’ll have every right to feel unlucky if that doesn’t secure his place in the Ashes squad.

Kallum Watkins: The last of his 29 England appearances came three years ago and he’s now 34, but Watkins was outstanding for Rhinos after his April move from Salford Red Devils. Watkins offers versatility, leadership and experience and while he probably won’t be in Wane’s first-choice 17, the Leeds veteran would be a handy man to have as back-up.