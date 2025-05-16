In-demand prop Tom Holroyd has ended uncertainty over his future by signing a new long-term contract with Leeds Rhinos.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal will keep the 24-year-old at Rhinos until the end of the 2028 season, a decade after he made his first team debut. Holroyd’s previous contract was due to expire this autumn and he had been attracting interest from rival clubs.

The Yorkshire Evening Post revealed this week Rhinos were anxious for a quick decision from Holroyd and his agreement means they can now focus on recruitment for 2026 and retaining the 13 players who will be in the final year of their contract next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The agreement is a boost for Rhinos after second-rower Morgan Gannon - who like Holroyd is from Halifax and joined Leeds from the Siddal community club - signed for NRL outfit New Zealand Warriors from 2026.

Tom Holroyd is staying at Leeds Rhinos. Picture by David Harrison.

Holroyd, who was capped by England in 2023, is one of the club’s most prized assets and tonight’s (Friday) home game against Hull FC will be his 76th first team appearance.

“I’m really happy to be here and extend my future,” Holroyd said. “Obviously, this is my boyhood club and I've loved my time here. Hopefully, I can continue to do so. I think I owed it to myself, the lads and the club to take my time and get back playing regularly before deciding to extend. I think I’ve pulled a few performances together now, and I just need to keep the season on a roll.”

Holroyd insisted: “I think I’ve got a lot of development and growth in my game still to come. Hopefully, I can continue getting better each game and push on. We can see where this team is, what we’re capable of and hopefully, we can get some wins to get into the top-four by the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Holroyd, seen in action against Warrington Wolves, is staying at Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“There’s great competition for spots in the team, which is where it needs to be. It’s probably not something we’ve had in much depth in the past. It’s really exciting to be a part of that and knowing we’re going into games with a really strong team.”

Outlining why he has decided to stay at Leeds, Holroyd added: “I want to achieve success with the Rhinos and hopefully earn more international caps, becoming one of the leading forwards at this club. One of the main reasons I extended was because I really want to win something with this team.”

Giving his reaction, club sporting director Ian Blease said: “Tom is an outstanding talent and a player who embodies the values of this club. His commitment to the Rhinos is fantastic news for everyone involved.

“He’s still developing, but his potential is enormous and we believe he can become one of the top forwards in Super League. Securing his long-term future is a big statement for Leeds Rhinos as we continue to build a squad capable of challenging for trophies.”