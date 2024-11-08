A Leeds Rhinos star is on a 25-player long list for the women’s International Rugby League (IRL) Golden Boot award.

Wales captain Bethan Dainton, who has been with Rhinos for two seasons, is among the contenders, alongside 2023 winner Georgia Hale, of New Zealand, who had a brief spell at Leeds last year. The honour is awarded to the best player in sanctioned rugby league international matches each year.

The long-list was chosen by members of the international media after matches during the Pacific Championships and last weekend’s fixture when England crushed Wales 82-0 at AMT Headingley. A short list will be revealed on Sunday with the winner - along with men’s and wheelchair recipients - revealed in December.

Leeds Rhinios' Wales captain Bethan Dainton. Picture by John Victor.

The women’s judging panel includes former Rhinos and England player Danika Priim, plus Australian Jillaroos great Karyn Murphy and New Zealand dual-code superstar Honey Hireme-Smiler. The long list is: Tarryn Aiken (Australia), Elsie Albert (Papua New Guinea), Annessa Biddle (New Zealand), Gayle Boughton (New Zealand), Yasmin Clydesdale (Jillaroos), Jodie Cunningham (England), Bethan Dainton (Wales), Anna Davies (England), Millie Elliott (Australia), Georgia Hale (New Zealand), Amber Hall (New Zealand), Filomina Hanisi (Tonga), Talei Holmes (Fiji), Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala (Samoa), Carys Marsh (Wales), Evah McEwen (Samoa), Vitalina Naikore (Fiji), Evania Pelite (Samoa), Tiana Penitani (Australia), Ua Ravu (Papua New Guinea), Julia Robinson (Australia), IIsabelle Rowe (England), Cassie Staples (Fiji), Crystal Tamarua (Cook Islands), Tamika Upton (Australia).