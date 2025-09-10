Payback is the least of Leeds Rhinos’ concerns going into tomorrow’s final home game of the regular season, against Catalans Dragons.

Rhinos have a point to prove after an 1 1-0 defeat at Perpignan in March, which was one of just two Betfred Super League fixtures this year they have lost by more than a converted try. Catalans are also the only top-flight team Brad Arthur’s men haven’t beaten during 2025, but the coach reckons the prospect of a sixth successive victory and securing a top-four finish for the first time since 2017 is motivation enough.

Despite the loss of Franck Maria, Alrix Da Costa and Tevita Pangai Jr to suspension and Leeds-born Denive Balmforth, who has been recalled from his loan spell by Hull FC, Catalans have named a strong squad. Arthur is expecting a “physical” clash and stressed: “It’s not payback, it’s just making sure we play the style of footy we want to be played and don’t get dragged into a game that suits them.

“That’s what it’s about, making sure we control how the game flows and the direction it takes and not let the opposition dictate to us. We have been pretty good at that for most of the year, but on a few occasions we have allowed other teams to dictate what the game looks like. We want to be the dictators.”

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Now third place and a home play-off is within reach, Arthur – who was Super League’s August coach of the month – is anxious to ensure his side don’t let recent high standards slip. He warned: “We have still got a bit of work to do tomorrow and it’s not going to come easy. We’re well aware of that, but we know what the end result can achieve for us.

“It would be massive for the club; we’ve got a lot of good corporate sponsors who put time and money into the place and it’d be nice for them to get their benefit out of a home final [play-off]. It would be great for our supporters and it’d be nice to be able to play in front of a packed stadium where you’ve got the support pretty much 90 per cent your way.

“The atmosphere and energy it would bring would be great, but we can't fast-forward too quickly. We need to focus on what needs to be done on Thursday. We are becoming a reliable team in terms of what you see each week. That has got to be our ultimate goal and what we continue to do.”

Coach Brad Arthur reckons the AMT Headingley crowd can play a big part in how Leeds Rhinos' season ends. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Victory over Catalans would move Rhinos level on points with second-placed Wigan Warriors, who have an advantage of 65 on for and against. Wigan play host to Castleford Tigers on Friday before Leeds travel there a week later.

Unless Tigers can create an upset, the points difference makes Wigan favourites to finish as runners-up to league leaders Hull KR, but Arthur’s not concerned about closing that gap. He stated: “We’ve got too much respect for the other teams to be talking about putting a score on this week and doing the same against Wigan.

“We’ve got some things we want to get out of Thursday night and the scoreboard will be the scoreboard. We’re not chasing it, if you start chasing the scoreboard, that’s when you go away from what works for you and what doesn't.”

More important is extending Leeds’ winning run, which is one away from being their best for three years and maintaining their impressive defensive record. The team boss noted: “It’s nice to put those back-to-back wins together. It certainly helps you in the table when you’re trying to put a bit of a gap on the rest of the competition and it's good for belief and confidence.

Harry Newman celebrates Leeds Rhinos' fifth successive win, at Huddersfield Giants last week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It’s just a nice feeling coming to work every day when you’re on top of what you’re doing, but as soon as you get comfortable with it and start taking shortcuts and overlooking things that have become a priority, it can bite you in the backside. The challenge is to make sure we like this feeling and continue to do the work that has got us here.”