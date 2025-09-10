Castleford Tigers news: trio return from injury as 21-man squad named v Wigan Warriors

Castleford Tigers could have three players back from injury when they aim to create one of the shocks of the season at Wigan Warriors on Friday.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tigers are on the back of a stirring 26-22 derby win over Wakefield Trinity last week and are boosted by the return of winger Jason Qareqare, centre Zac Cini and half-back Jenson Windley to their initial 21-man squad. Qareqare’s only Betfred Super League appearance this season was in a 13-12 away defeat by Wakefield at Easter, when he scored two tries.

That was his comeback from a hamstring problem, but he suffered a recurrence in the final moments and underwent surgery to repair the damage. Cini hasn’t played since sustaining a serious facial injury in a 40-0 drubbing at St Helens on August 1 and Windley has missed the last two games following a concussion during the 38-4 loss at Catalans Dragons on August 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Qareqare, facing camera, celebrates after scoring for Castleford Tigers against Wakefield Trinity in April. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Forward Jeremiah Simbiken drops out after picking up a one-match ban and on-loan prop Hugo Salabio - who was an unused member of last week’s squad - has been recalled by his parent club Hull FC. Young back Alfie Lindsey, who also didn’t play last week, is the other player to drop out.

Wigan boss Matt Peet has made one change to the 21 named ahead of last week’s hard-fought 18-4 victory at St Helens. Centre Adam Keighran drops out and is replaced by forward Patrick Mago, who is back in contention after completing the head injury return to play protocol.

Tigers’ 21 is: Tex Hoy, Jason Qareqare, Zak Cini, Sam Wood, Daejarn Asi, Liam Horne, George Lawler, Alex Mellor, Joe Westerman, George Griffin, Cain Robb, Sam Hall, Muizz Mustapha, Louis Senior, Will Tate, George Hill, Jenson Windley, Brad Singleton, Chris Atkin, Joe Stimson, Elliot Wallis.

Wigan’s 21 is: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Luke Thompson, Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Liam Byrne, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree, Harvie Hill, Sam Walters, Zach Eckersley, Jack Farrimond, Jacob Douglas.