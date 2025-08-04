Disciplinary news: Leeds Rhinos star charged by match review panel as Hull KR man banned

By Peter Smith
Published 4th Aug 2025, 12:54 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2025, 13:21 BST
A Leeds Rhinos star is among six players charged by the RFL’s match review panel.

The panel met today to study Betfred Super League round 20, which was split across two weekends. Rhinos stand-off Brodie Croft received penalty points following his sin-binning in the one-point defeat at Wakefield Trinity last month.

Hull KR play-maker Tyrone May was suspended after being sin-binned for dissent during last Thursday’s big win at Salford Red Devils. He was one of two Robins men to pick up penalty points, alongside players from Huddersfield Giants, Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards.

Players have until noon tomorrow to challenge the panel’s findings and any appeals will be held later the same day. An unsuccessful appeal automatically results in an additional one-game ban. Here’s all the latest charges.

Here's all the match review panel charges from Super League round 20.

1. Match review panel

Here's all the match review panel charges from Super League round 20. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade D questioning the integrity of a match official: 12 penalty points, total points 13 - two-match suspension.

2. Tyrone May (Hull KR v Salford Red Devils)

Grade D questioning the integrity of a match official: 12 penalty points, total points 13 - two-match suspension. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade B trip: three penalty points, total points three - fined.

3. Brodie Croft (Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity)

Grade B trip: three penalty points, total points three - fined. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade A head contact: one penalty point, total points 3.5 - fined.

4. Michael MciLorum (Hull KR v Salford Red Devils)

Grade A head contact: one penalty point, total points 3.5 - fined. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade B head contact: three penalty points, total points three - fined.

5. Matt Frawley (Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC)

Grade B head contact: three penalty points, total points three - fined. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade B late contact on passer: three penalty points, total points three - fined.

6. Ryan Matterson (Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards)

Grade B late contact on passer: three penalty points, total points three - fined. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Hull KRRFLRhinosSuper LeagueWakefield Trinity
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice