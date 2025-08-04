Disciplinary news: Leeds Rhinos star charged by match review panel as Hull KR man banned

The panel met today to study Betfred Super League round 20, which was split across two weekends. Rhinos stand-off Brodie Croft received penalty points following his sin-binning in the one-point defeat at Wakefield Trinity last month.

Hull KR play-maker Tyrone May was suspended after being sin-binned for dissent during last Thursday’s big win at Salford Red Devils. He was one of two Robins men to pick up penalty points, alongside players from Huddersfield Giants, Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards.

Players have until noon tomorrow to challenge the panel’s findings and any appeals will be held later the same day. An unsuccessful appeal automatically results in an additional one-game ban. Here’s all the latest charges.

Match review panel Here's all the match review panel charges from Super League round 20.

Tyrone May (Hull KR v Salford Red Devils) Grade D questioning the integrity of a match official: 12 penalty points, total points 13 - two-match suspension.

Brodie Croft (Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity) Grade B trip: three penalty points, total points three - fined.

Michael MciLorum (Hull KR v Salford Red Devils) Grade A head contact: one penalty point, total points 3.5 - fined.

Matt Frawley (Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC) Grade B head contact: three penalty points, total points three - fined.