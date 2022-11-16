Front-rower Oledzki was Rhinos’ sole representative in England’s squad, but featured only once, as a substitute against France in their second game.

“I believe in Mikolaj’s ability so much and if he was playing he would be doing a terrific job for them, but they have picked experience and the team [was] going well so you can’t argue with the selections,” Smith said.

Other Leeds men involved in the tournament were full-back Richie Myler and second-row James Bentley for Ireland, Rhyse Martin who captained Papua New Guinea and Zane Tetevano, with Cook Islands.

Rhinos' Mikolaj Oledzki featured just once in England's World Cup campaign. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Ireland and Cook Islands failed to get past the group phase, so Martin was the only Rhinos man to play in a knockout game, when PNG lost to England in the quarter-finals.

Reflecting on the tournament, Smith said: “I’ve been to a few games. I’ve also had a holiday, but I have watched almost all of every game.

“I thought James and Richie did really well for Ireland in a team that lacked a lot of experience at Super League or NRL level.

Rhinos recruit Justin Sangare impressed for France. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I thought they helped make a difference to their campaign and with a few more genuine Super League players they would maybe have got through.”

Three of Leeds’ new signings for 2023 were included in World Cup squads. Prop Justin Sangare was ever-present for France, but illness restricted second-rower James McDonnell to just one appearance for Ireland and outside-back Luis Roberts did not feature in Wales’ campaign.

“Justin performed well, I thought,” Smith said. “A lot of people across the game were acknowledging his performances and I was a little surprised he was interchanged a couple of times when he was going well. I thought he did well and Rhyse Martin did well for PNG.”

Though England’s men and women both lost their semi-finals, there will be some Rhinos interest in Saturday’s finals day at Old Trafford, with Georgina Hale, partner of Leeds recruit Sam Lisone, set to play for New Zealand women against Australia.

Richie Myler and James Bentley in action for Ireland agianst Jamaica. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Lisone featured for Samoa - who will face Australia in the men’s final - at the 2017 World Cup, but was not selected this time.

He is still awaiting clearance to join Rhinos and Smith said: “Sam is likely to get an update on his work permit in the next week or two. He got some correspondence last week saying it was probably going to be two weeks so he’s not too far away. He should arrive in a couple of weeks, I’d say.

“Sam and I built a good relationship in 2014 when I coached at the [New Zealand] Warriors. I’ve monitored his progress, he has played 15-18 games of NRL every years since 2015 so he is well credentialed

“He has good footwork and soft hands, but he also likes the physical side of the game, as you’d want from a front-rower.