Front-rower Lisone will move to Leeds in pre-season on a two-year contract, opening the prospect of Hale also joining Rhinos, who are the reigning Betfred Women’s Super League champions.

Lisone has played for Samoa and has 133 NRL appearances to his name with New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans, where he spent the past three seasons.

Hale, 27, plays as a loose-forward or in the halves for Gold Coast in the women’s competition and also began her career with the Warriors.

Georgia Hale in action for New Zealand against France. Picture by Alex Whitehead / www.photosport.nz.

She is in England as vice-captain of the Kiwi Ferns’ World Cup squad and told The Yorkshire Evening Post: “I am meeting with Gary [Hetherington, Rhinos’ chief executive], which will be really nice, to kind of get a feel for the club.

“I would like to be involved in some way or other. I have not personally signed yet, but obviously Sam has and if I can do something similar that would be nice, but being involved with the World Cup is at the forefront at the moment.”

Signing Hale would be a huge coup for Rhinos’ women’s side. She added: “I am going to wrap up the Rugby League World Cup campaign here and then I’ll head back to the Gold Coast, pick Sam up and then we are going to move over here to Leeds.

“We are both coming, it is very exciting. We are young and we have the opportunity to travel and explore, but also you don’t get to play footy for a long period of your life so it is so cool we have an opportunity here at Leeds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Zealand’s Georgia Hale. Picture by Alex Whitehead / www.photosport.nz.

Rhinos last week confirmed they will play players in their women’s side win bonuses and incentives next season, in a major step towards becoming a professional set up.

Leeds were Challenge Cup runners up this year as well as winning the Grand Final and Hale said: “I have heard very good things.

“Even just watching the England team and hearing some of the names linked back to the Leeds club, it is really promising for Leeds and it is good the Super League competition for the women is really taking off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Leeds are the champions, which is pretty good and the game is moving in the right direction.”

Sam Lisone on the ball for New Zealand Warriors against St George. Picture by Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz.

Lisone will bring power and experience to the men’s pack and Hale said he is “really looking forward” to his new career.

“It is a change of environment for us both,” she said. “We are looking to soak up the opportunities and the experience. Sam is so much fun to be around, I am sure he will be a bit of a character in the team and he’ll build some good relationships with players and staff so I am looking forward to seeing him shine.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Zealand’s women play their second World Cup fixture when they face Cook Islands in York - where they are based - on Sunday.

They took a while to get going against France in their opening game, but then played some outstanding rugby to pick up a 46-0 win.

“When we kind of found our feet, we were good in patches and we could enjoy our footy,” Hale said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think a bit of franticness crept in and there was a bit of panic footy, but those are things we can control and I am sure, going forward, they will be focus areas and we’ll be looking at how we can minimise that and have more of the enjoyment side of it.”

England also play their second match on Saturday, against Canada at Wigan, after beginning with a 74-4 victory against Brazil.

The Kiwis watched that game on television and Hale said: “England had a strong start, they look like a very athletic side.

“They have some good punch in the middle and some outside-backs who finish really well. They are in a different pool to us, but I am sure they are going to do very well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We might meet them at some stage in the competition, which would be nice, but being here in England they are definitely flying their country’s flag very proudly.”

England’s opener was watched by a northern hemisphere record crowd of more than 8,000 at Headingley and Hale described that as “awesome”.

She said: “Watching on the tele, you could definitely feel the energy from the stand. To have so many people rock up on a Tuesday afternoon to support the girls, it is pretty cool.”

Of the tour so far, Hale stated: “I’m loving it. We’ve been here for about a week now and we’ve been made to feel so at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad