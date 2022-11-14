The Sydney Morning Herald says the incident took place overnight on Sunday at England’s World Cup base in Worsley, near Manchester.

Most of the England squad have now checked out, but Samoa have moved into the same hotel to prepare for Saturday’s men’s World Cup final against Australia, after beating the hosts in last Saturday’s semi-final.

Bentley played for Ireland during the World Cup. Tournament organisers RLWC2021 told the Herald they were “aware of reported incidents and in conversation with the respective parties to establish the circumstances”.

James Bentley pictured scoring for Rhinos against Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

The Herald has also reported allegations of a brawl involving two other high-profile England players. The report claims it has been told “Samoan players were also woken up in the middle of the night by people knocking on their room doors and running away - believed to be members of the England team.”

A spokesman for the sport’s governing body said: “The RFL have been made aware of allegations and are currently investigating the matter.”