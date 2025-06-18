Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has named a strong initial squad for Friday’s game at St Helens.

Arthur has made just one change to the 21 announced before last Saturday’s 36-12 home win against Warrington Wolves. Full-back/winger Alfie Edgell drops out and is replaced by Australian outside-back Ethan Clark-Wood. He has featured only once in Betfred Super League, when Rhinos lost at Catalans Dragons in March.

Hooker Andy Ackers retains his place in the squad after making his return from injury in the reserves last week. Prop Cooper Jenkins and half-back Jack Sinfield are also in contention for the first team recall after duty in last Saturday’s second-string curtain-raiser. Some first team players will feature when Rhinos’ reserves take on Wakefield Trinity at AMT Headingley on Thursday (7pm).

Andy Ackers has retained his place in Leeds Rhinos' 21-man squad after returning from injury in the reserves last weekend. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Saints are without scrum-half George Whitby (concussion) and second-rower Joe Batchelor (calf) after they were injured during last week’s win at Salford Red Devils. Half-back Will Roberts and back-rower Jake Davies have been drafted into the 21 after playing on dual-registration for Swinton Lions last week. Both players have yet to make their first team debut.

Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon, Cooper Jenkins, Jake Connor, Tom Holroyd, Jack Sinfield, Riley Lumb, Ethan Clark-Wood, Kallum Watkins.

St Helens’ 21 is: Kyle Feldt, Jon Bennison, Tristan Sailor, Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley, Daryl Clark, Matty Lees, Curtis Sironen, Morgan Knowles, Moses Mbye, Matt Whitley, Agnatius Paasi, Jake Wingfield, George Delaney, Noah Stephens, Jake Burns, Harry Robertson, Will Roberts, Owen Dagnall,Jake Davies, Deon Cross.