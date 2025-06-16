Leeds Rhinos’ next opponents, St Helens, have suffered three injuries ahead of Friday’s game at TW Stadium.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos’ next opponents, St Helens, have suffered three injuries ahead of Friday’s game at TW Stadium.

Saints got back to winning ways by crushing Salford Red Devils 46-4 on Sunday, but scrum-half George Whitby failed a head injury assessment and is automatically ruled out of this week’s game. Second-rower Kurtis Sironen also picked up a knock and forward Joe Batchelor, who was among the substitutes, sustained suspected calf muscle damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle Feldt scored four tries for St Helens against Salford Red Devils on his return from injury. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“It was pleasing to get a good result, but it has come at a bit of a cost,” Saints coach Paul Wellens admitted. “[With the short build-up] it is asking a lot of them to turn themselves around in that space of time, but we will see.”

Saints were lifted by a four-try performance from former NRL winger Kyle Feldt on his return from injury. He also kicked three goals and Wellens said: “It’s great to have him back. He is a wonderful finisher, but he has got a great demeanor. The way he is around the team, his leadership qualities are quite clear to see and he is a real calming influence on the group. His experience is invaluable.”

The coach was pleased with Saints’ response following a 34-4 hammering at Hull KR in their previous match, two weeks ago. “For the majority of the game we did okay and we got out of it what we needed,” he said. “There were a lot of individual performances to like, however, we have got to back it up this week.”