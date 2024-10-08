Leeds Rhinos news: memberships go on sale, 2025 season ticket prices revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos memberships for 2025 will go on sale at noon tomorrow (Wednesday).

The launch comes during a week when Rhinos have announced the signings of overseas props Keenan Palasini and Cooper Jenkins and been strongly linked with former England star Jake Connor. Membership benefits include admission to all home games in men’s and women’s Betfred Super League, 50 per cent off Magic Weekend tickets and free entry for a friend to a selected fixture.

This year, members will also receive free access to the club’s behind-the-scenes documentary ‘Spirit of the Rhinos’. A new hour-long episode, priced at £9.99, will be released every fortnight in November and December on the Super League + streaming platform, but members will receive a special code to watch for free.

Leeds Rhinos 2025 memberships will go on sale from Wednesday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The early bird price and seat renewal deadline has been extended until midnight on Monday, January 6. Silver membership prices are:

Western terrace, South Stand terrace, Eastern terrace: adults £220, concessions (aged 17-23 or 65+ on February 1, 2025 and disabled) £176, juniors £65.

North, East and South Stand wing seats: adults £275, concessions £220, juniors £110.

South Stand centre seats: adults £365, concessions £300, juniors £165.

Gold membership: as above, plus £35.