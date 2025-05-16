Leeds Rhinos have been challenged to prove they deserve a top-four spot.

Rhinos’ Magic Weekend win against St Helens two weeks ago lifted them above this evening’s (Friday) visitors Hull FC into fourth place on the Betfred Super League table, which would mean a home play-off if they can stay there for the rest of the campaign. Leeds haven’t finished higher than fifth since 2017, but round 11 - of 27 - began with Rhinos just two points clear of Warrington Wolves, who are ninth and coach Brad Arthur has stressed their current position means nothing.

Asked if he believes his side are a top-four team, Arthur insisted: “It’s up to us to show that, isn’t it? We have been there for one week, you need to be there for 10-15 weeks.”

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

With Hull breathing down their necks, just one point behind, tonight is a significant challenge for Rhinos. After a strong start to the campaign, Hull are on a three-match losing run including a shock 12-10 defeat by previously winless Huddersfield Giants at Magic Weekend.

Arthur reckons that will only make them more determined to get back to winning ways tonight. “They are fighting hard,” the Leeds boss warned. “They are in every game and they make it a real contest. They would have been disappointed around their discipline in that game so we are prepared for the best version of them.

“They have been starting games really strong, coming after the opposition. They have got a lot of guys playing some good football and they really challenge your line. We know we are in for a contest and we know about them, but it is more about us. We are starting to establish that identity we want in the team and it has become more recognisable. We have got to continue to go down that path.”

Four of the top 10 players on the Man of Steel leaderboard will be involved in this evening’s clash. Rhinos’ Jake Connor is in pole position, with teammate Lachie Miller eighth, despite missing Leeds’ first four Super League games. Hull’s Herman Ese’ese is second and Aidan Sezer, the former Rhinos scrum-half, sits in fifth place.

Leeds Rhinos players - led by Cooper Jenkins and Sam Lisone - celebrate the Magic Weekend win against St Helens which lifted them to fourth in Betfred Super League. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“They have got quite a bit of class,” Arthur said of Hull. “You can’t concentrate too much on one individual, but Herman is doing a good job with his carries through the middle - they’ve got some strength there and Will Pryce has added another dimension to them out the back. We are quite prepared and aware of how well they are playing.”

Hull coach John Cartwright has done a similar job to Arthur in turning his side’s fortunes around after a poor 2024 campaign. He joined Hull in pre-season from a previous role as assistant at North Queensland Cowboys and has been a head coach in the NRL with Gold Coast Titans.

“I don’t know him extremely well, but one of the guys who worked with me at Parramatta for a long time was really good mates with him and worked with him at Gold Coast. I have got a lot of respect for John as a person and a coach and he was certainly a good player, too, in his day.”