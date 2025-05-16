A near full-strength squad has given Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur a welcome headache ahead of today’s (Friday) home clash with Hull FC.

Winger Ryan Hall, stand-off Brodie Croft and captain/loose-forward Cameron Smith are back in contention following injury and Arthur confirmed all three will play. Hall and Croft are expected to start, with Smith among the substitutes.

Winger Maika Sivo suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage in pre-season and won’t play this year, while hooker Andy Ackers (hamstring) is “still a couple of weeks away” from being back in contention. They are the only players unavailable from Rhinos’ top 20 squad numbers.

With Rhinos in good form and on the back of a 17-4 win over St Helens at Magic Weekend two weeks ago, Arthur admitted he is facing his toughest selection so far. “This is what the club’s been trying to create, healthy competition for spots and a bit of depth in the squad,” he said.

“Now, everyone looks around and thinks ‘where do I fit in - how do I stay in the team’? Guys are excited by that, it creates good healthy competition and keeps everyone knowing they have got a job to do every week. You can’t afford to have an off week with your attitude or your desire to play.”

Some players will be unlucky to miss out, but Arthur stressed making difficult decisions is “part of my job”. He added. “I don’t like to deliver disappointment to players, but I like to see their response and the dynamics of the group.

“A couple of guys got a bit of disappointment this week and they handled themselves really well on Tuesday with how they trained and helped us prepare. It takes more than 17 blokes this week to get us through to the end of the year.

“That’s the bit we are focused on and having a real club- and team-first mentality. We talked about that from day one. Now we are getting the opportunity to live it and it’s a test of our character, for a lot of players, but in particular the whole group.”

Forward Brad Fash is set to return for Hull following a calf muscle injury. Logan Moy, Jack Charles and Denive Balmforth are also in contention for coach John Cartwright’s side, along with the 17 beaten by Huddersfield Giants at Magic Weekend.

Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Newman, Handley, Hall, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Palasia, Bentley, McDonnell, C Smith, O'Connor, Lisone, Gannon, Jenkins, Connor, Holroyd, Sinfield, Edgell, Lumb, Watkins.

Hull FC: from Rapana, Barron, Hardaker, Chamberlain, Briscoe, Pryce, Sezer, Ese’ese, Bourouh, Asiata, Cust, Aydin, Ashworth, Fash, Litten, Martin, Moy, Charles, Balmforth, Eseh, Knight.

Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan). Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.