Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos: changes made as 21-man squads named for huge Super League derby
Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has made one change to the initial 21 named before last Friday’s 42-6 win against Salford Red Devils. Half-back Jack Sinfield is back in contention following an ankle injury and replaces outside-back Ethan Clark-Wood (shoulder).
Wood didn’t feature in last week’s 17 and also missed the reserves’ curtain-raiser against Salford. Forward Ben Littlewood, winger Riley Lumb and 18-year-old stand-off George Brown, who all featured in the reserves four days ago, retain their place in the 21.
Props Tom Holroyd (wrist) and Mikolaj Oledzki (facial injury) remain on the casualty list alongside second-rower Morgan Gannon (ankle). Wakefield are without prop Isaiah Vagana who is serving a one-game ban. Hooker Thomas Doyle and front-rower Caleb Hamlin-Uele drop out of the 21 because of injury, but centre Oliver Pratt is back in contention after recovering from a hip problem and scrum-half Oliver Russell has been recalled from loan at Salford Red Devils, having played against Rhinos last week. Forward Noah High is the other man drafted in.
Rhinos’ initial squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Andy Ackers, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Cooper Jenkins, Jake Connor, Jack Sinfield, Alfie Edgell, Riley Lumb, Ben Littlewood, Kallum Watkins, Presley Cassell, George Brown.
Trinity’s 21 is: Max Jowitt, Lachlan Walmsley, Cameron Scott, Corey Hall, Jake Trueman, Oliver Russell, Mike McMeeken, Liam Hood, Seth Nikotemo, Josh Griffin, Jay Pitts, Renouf Atoni, Matty Storton, Oliver Pratt, Mason Lino, Josh Rourke, Harvey Smith, Jayden Myers, Caius Faatili, Noah High, Ellis Lingard.
