Leeds Rhinos' Mikolaj Oledzki. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

The RFL have explained why the tackle which left Leeds Rhinos’ Mikolaj Oledzki with a serious facial injury was ruled an accident.

Oledzki is set to undergo surgery on a fractured cheekbone and damage to an eye socket after being hurt late in last Friday’s 6-0 home loss to St Helens. The incident, involving Saints’ Morgan Knowles, was examined by the governing body’s match review panel (mrp) who decided not to issue a disciplinary charge.

Oledzki’s operation has been delayed to allow swelling to go down and he is expected to be sidelined for up to two months. The England squad member has been in outstanding form for Rhinos this year and his loss is a blow as they battle for a top-four finish in Betfred Super League.

No action was taken by on-field referee Jack Smith and the review panel agreed there was no foul play. Their report stated: “The mrp viewing the footage did not see contact with the head on initial contact from either Morgan Knowles or any of his teammates. As the tackle was going to ground, Oledzki and Knowles have a hold of each other tight and Knowles lands on top of Oledzki, but this contact was deemed accidental given the mechanics of the tackle going to ground and the action of others involved.”

Saints Agnatius Paasi was handed three penalty points after the panel charged him with grade B head contact on Rhinos’ Alfie Edgell, which led to a yellow card. Teammate Jonny Lomax received one penalty point following a grade A dangerous throw/lift on Leeds’ Lachie Miller.