St Helens duo charged by match review panel after win v Leeds Rhinos as Hull FC & Hull KR men banned

Agnatius Paasi, who was sin-binned by referee Jack Smith following a challenge on Rhinos’ Alfie Edgell, was charged with grade B head contact and had three penalty points added to his record. They are his only points in the past 12 months and he was fined, but not suspended. Teammate Jonny Lomax received one penalty point, but faces no further action, over a grade A dangerous throw/lift on Rhinos’ Lachie Miller.

The panel took no action over the incident which led to Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki leaving the field for a head injury assessment. The England squad member has since been diagnosed with a fractured cheekbone and damage to an eye socket and is facing up to eight weeks on the casualty list. No Leeds players were charged.

Hull FC’s Amir Bourouh and Hull KR’s Jez Litten both picked up a one-match suspension. In total seven players were charged over incidents in Betfred Super League round 19. From this season, penalty points are issued to players who are charged and remain on his or her record for 12 months. Suspensions begin once a player has reached six points, with the length of the ban increasing with the number of points. Points are halved once a player has served a punishment, including a fine. Here’s the full list of charges from last weekend’s top-flight matches.

