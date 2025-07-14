St Helens duo charged by match review panel after win v Leeds Rhinos as Hull FC & Hull KR men banned

By Peter Smith
Published 14th Jul 2025, 16:39 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 17:08 BST
Two St Helens players have been charged by the RFL’s match review panel following last Friday’s 6-0 win at Leeds Rhinos.

Agnatius Paasi, who was sin-binned by referee Jack Smith following a challenge on Rhinos’ Alfie Edgell, was charged with grade B head contact and had three penalty points added to his record. They are his only points in the past 12 months and he was fined, but not suspended. Teammate Jonny Lomax received one penalty point, but faces no further action, over a grade A dangerous throw/lift on Rhinos’ Lachie Miller.

The panel took no action over the incident which led to Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki leaving the field for a head injury assessment. The England squad member has since been diagnosed with a fractured cheekbone and damage to an eye socket and is facing up to eight weeks on the casualty list. No Leeds players were charged.

Hull FC’s Amir Bourouh and Hull KR’s Jez Litten both picked up a one-match suspension. In total seven players were charged over incidents in Betfred Super League round 19. From this season, penalty points are issued to players who are charged and remain on his or her record for 12 months. Suspensions begin once a player has reached six points, with the length of the ban increasing with the number of points. Points are halved once a player has served a punishment, including a fine. Here’s the full list of charges from last weekend’s top-flight matches.

Here are the match review panel charges from Betfred Super League round 19.

Grade B head contact: three penalty points (total points three) - fined.

2. Agnatius Paasi (St Helens v Leeds Rhinos)

Grade B head contact: three penalty points (total points three) - fined.

Grade A dangerous throw/lift: one penalty point (total points one) - no further action.

3. Jonny Lomax (St Helens v Leeds Rhinos)

Grade A dangerous throw/lift: one penalty point (total points one) - no further action.

Grade C other contrary behaviour: five penalty points (total points seven) - one-match suspension.

4. Jez Litten (Hull KR v Leigh Leopards)

Grade C other contrary behaviour: five penalty points (total points seven) - one-match suspension.

Grade B dangerous throw/lift: three penalty points (total points 6.5) - one-match suspension.

5. Amir Bourouh (Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity)

Grade B dangerous throw/lift: three penalty points (total points 6.5) - one-match suspension.

Grade A late contact on passer: one penalty point (total points one) - no further action.

6. Herman Ese'ese (Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity)

Grade A late contact on passer: one penalty point (total points one) - no further action.

