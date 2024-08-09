Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coach Brad Arthur has revealed a new injury blow and confirmed a debut opportunity in Saturday’s team against Wigan Warriors.

Speaking at his weekly preview press conference today (Friday), Arthur said top try scorer Ash Handley has a hand injury and will miss the game at AMT Headingley. Prop Mikolaj Oledzki is also ruled out with broken ribs, but 19-year-old forward Ben Littlewood will feature on the bench, alongside fellow rookie Tom Nicholson-Watton.

Handley has been arguably Rhinos’ best player this year, scoring 14 Betfred Super League tries in 18 appearances and Arthur revealed: “He has been carrying that hand injury for a while. It is something we need to get fixed as soon as we can get him in to see the right people, so it doesn’t affect him and his career moving forward. He is a big part of the club moving forward as well. He is going to need some work done to his wrist and as soon as we can get that sorted we will.”

Oledzki suffered a rib injury against Huddersfield Giants two weeks ago and aggravated the damage at Salford Red Devils last Saturday. “His ribs aren’t great,” Arthur said. “He will probably be out for up to a month, I reckon. He pushed as much as he could through that game last week for us, but it got to the stage where he was a passenger.”

David Fusitu'a will return from injury when Leeds Rhinos play host to Wigan Warriors on Saturday. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

He added: “It is unfortunate. I am enjoying coaching him and I’ll get another opportunity, hopefully, in a month’s time. It gives other people an opportunity to step up and Sam [Lisone] will start with Justin [Sangare]. They’ve got a big job to do and hopefully they’ll make the most of the chance they’ve been given.”

Littlewood, who has yet to play for the first team, but was an unused substitute at the home win over Leigh Leopards in June. “He will be in the 17,” Arthur confirmed. “How much game time he gets I don’t know; we will see how the game unfolds. I don’t know a heap about him, but he is a kid with potential for the club moving forward.

“There’s an opportunity to give him a taste and have a bit of a look at him and why not? You don’t always get to give guys these opportunities when the timing is right for them physically or development-wise.

Leeds Rhinos winger Ash Handley. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“Often it is forced upon you and they can surprise you. At least he gets a good feel of where he’s at and it’ll give him a feel, going into the pre-season, of what he needs to do to put himself more in the frame next year. Hopefully we can get him on the field and get him a good opportunity.”

Prop Tom Nicholson-Watton, with just four first team appearances under his belt, will also be on the bench and winger David Fusitu’a returns after two games out because of a calf muscle strain. With Cameron Smith suspended, Matt Frawley will captain the side and Arthur confirmed Jarrod O’Connor, normally a hooker, will take the loose-forward role.

Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Fusitu’a, Newman, Momirovski, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Ackers, Bentley, Martin, O'Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Sangare, Goudemand, Sinfield, Donaldson, Johsnon, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, Littlewood.

Wigan Warriors: from Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, Smith, Havard, Byrne, Farrell, Ellis, Mago, Thompson, Leeming, Dupree, Hill, Nsemba, Walters, Hampshire, Eckersley, Douglas, Farrimond.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan). Kick-off: Saturday, 3pm.