The panel issued four charges following last weekend’s Betfred Super League round 20, with all of those resulting in a ban. Players have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to challenge the panel’s verdict. Any appeals will be heard later the same day. Rhinos, wh were beaten 22-16 at Salford Red Devils two days ago, play host to Wigan Warriors on Saturday. Here’s who was charged from the latest round of top-flight matches, plus details of a couple of players who face no further action.
1. Match review panel
Here's who was charged by the RFL match review panel following Super League round 20. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
2. Tim Lafai (Salford Red Devils)
Grade C head contact: one-match penalty notice. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
3. Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos)
Grade B dangerous contact (late tackle): one-match penalty notice. Punished at the higher end of the grading scale due to previous record. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
4. Jordan Lane (Hull FC)
Grade B head contact: one-match penalty notice. Punished at the higher end of the grading scale due to previous record. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Brad Fash (Hull FC)
Grade B dangeorus contact: One-match penalty notice. Punished at the higher end of the grading scale due to previous record. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Not charged: Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos)
The second-rower was sin-binned in the first half against Salford Red Devils for an alleged dangerous tackle, but thje match review panel took no further action. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
