Disciplinary news as Leeds Rhinos man banned: Hull FC, Salford Red Devils also hit by match review panel

By Peter Smith
Published 5th Aug 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 12:28 BST
A Leeds Rhinos player has been suspended after being charged by the RFL’s match review panel.

The panel issued four charges following last weekend’s Betfred Super League round 20, with all of those resulting in a ban. Players have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to challenge the panel’s verdict. Any appeals will be heard later the same day. Rhinos, wh were beaten 22-16 at Salford Red Devils two days ago, play host to Wigan Warriors on Saturday. Here’s who was charged from the latest round of top-flight matches, plus details of a couple of players who face no further action.

Here's who was charged by the RFL match review panel following Super League round 20.

1. Match review panel

Here's who was charged by the RFL match review panel following Super League round 20. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Grade C head contact: one-match penalty notice.

2. Tim Lafai (Salford Red Devils)

Grade C head contact: one-match penalty notice. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Grade B dangerous contact (late tackle): one-match penalty notice. Punished at the higher end of the grading scale due to previous record.

3. Cameron Smith (Leeds Rhinos)

Grade B dangerous contact (late tackle): one-match penalty notice. Punished at the higher end of the grading scale due to previous record. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Grade B head contact: one-match penalty notice. Punished at the higher end of the grading scale due to previous record.

4. Jordan Lane (Hull FC)

Grade B head contact: one-match penalty notice. Punished at the higher end of the grading scale due to previous record. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade B dangeorus contact: One-match penalty notice. Punished at the higher end of the grading scale due to previous record.

5. Brad Fash (Hull FC)

Grade B dangeorus contact: One-match penalty notice. Punished at the higher end of the grading scale due to previous record. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The second-rower was sin-binned in the first half against Salford Red Devils for an alleged dangerous tackle, but thje match review panel took no further action.

6. Not charged: Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos)

The second-rower was sin-binned in the first half against Salford Red Devils for an alleged dangerous tackle, but thje match review panel took no further action. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

