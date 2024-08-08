Ever-present loose-forward/captain Cameron Smith is serving a one-match ban and a rib injury aggravated against Salford Red Devils last week has ruled out prop Mikolaj Oledzki. Winger Ash Handley has been named in Rhinos’ initial squad, but won’t play because of a wrist injury, coach Brad Arthur has revealed. David Fusitu’a, Rhinos’ other first-choice wing, is back in contention following a calf muscle strain and Arthur confirmed rookie forwardsTom Nicholson-Watton and Ben Littlewood will come into the 17. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.