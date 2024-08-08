Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench v Wigan Warriors as injuries & ban bite

By Peter Smith
Published 8th Aug 2024, 18:07 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 12:58 GMT
There will be changes to Leeds Rhinos’ 17 for the visit of Wigan Warriors on Saturday.

Ever-present loose-forward/captain Cameron Smith is serving a one-match ban and a rib injury aggravated against Salford Red Devils last week has ruled out prop Mikolaj Oledzki. Winger Ash Handley has been named in Rhinos’ initial squad, but won’t play because of a wrist injury, coach Brad Arthur has revealed. David Fusitu’a, Rhinos’ other first-choice wing, is back in contention following a calf muscle strain and Arthur confirmed rookie forwardsTom Nicholson-Watton and Ben Littlewood will come into the 17. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

Here's how the home team could line up.

1. Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Here's how the home team could line up. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Only missed one game so far, at Hull KR in round two because of illness.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

Only missed one game so far, at Hull KR in round two because of illness. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Coach Brad Arthur has confirmed the former New Zealand and Tonga international will return after two games out with a calf muscle injury.

3. Wing: David Fusitu'a

Coach Brad Arthur has confirmed the former New Zealand and Tonga international will return after two games out with a calf muscle injury. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

No change likely here.

4. Centre: Harry Newman

No change likely here. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Set for a ninth successive appearance.

5. Centre: Paul Momirovski

Set for a ninth successive appearance. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The 20-year-old, a specialist full-back, will continue on a wing, replacing top try scorer Ash Handley who has a wrist injury .

6. Sub: Alfie Edgell

The 20-year-old, a specialist full-back, will continue on a wing, replacing top try scorer Ash Handley who has a wrist injury . Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

