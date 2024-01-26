Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prop Tom Nicholson-Watton, 20, made his Betfred Super League debut last year and Ben Littlewood is aiming to follow in his footsteps. Littlewood, who turned 19 last month, joined Rhinos’ academy in 2022 and was a member of that season’s under-18 Grand Final-winning side, as well as playing once for the reserves. He went on to score five tries - including three in successive games - in eight appearances for the academy last year and also turned out seven times for the second-string.

A back-rower or prop, he began training with the full-time squad in 2023 and gave a good account of himself as a substitute in Rhinos’ Boxing Day win against Wakefield Trinity. That was his debut appearance at AMT Headingley in a first team fixture, having been a long-term Rhinos fan and earned him a place in the starting side to visit Bradford Bulls on Sunday.

“I was born and raised in Leeds and I’ve always been in and around it,” Littlewood said of his devotion to the club. “My grandad, Peter Wilson, is a massive Leeds Rhinos fan and that’s where I got it from. It rubbed off on me.”

Teenager Ben Littlewood has been training with Rhinos' full-time squad in pre-season and will get game time against Bradford Bulls at Odsal on Sunday. Picture by James Hardisty.

From a sporting family, Littlewood initially played rugby union at school and had spells in league with Oulton Raiders and Castleford side Lock Lane before joining Rhinos. His brother Joe played as a defender for Leeds United under-18s and spent time on trial with Sunderland.

“There’s some great players here - especially in my position - who I’ve been learning off and watching,” Littlewood said of training with Rhinos’ elite squad. “It has been a great experience being around the lads. Wakey was a great game and hopefully playing against Bradford on Sunday will be just as good. I’m hoping to play against Hunslet [next Friday] as well; I want to get some good game time before the season starts, then get a good start to the season and go on from there.”

Littlewood played in last year’s Harry Jepson OBE Memorial Trophy tie at Hunslet, but facing Bulls on their own turf will be a step up from what he has experienced so far. “They are a good Championship side,” he noted. “Getting experience against them, fully-grown men, is what I need. I need that physicality and I want to bring more of that to my game. That’s what I have always liked about rugby league.”

Ben Littlewood featured for Leeds Rhinos in last year's pre-season derby at Hunslet. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

Littlewood hasn’t been awarded a squad number for 2024 and stressed he is willing to bide his time, but a first team call-up this year would be a bonus. “I’m still pretty young, so there’s no rush for me,” he said. “I am just looking to improve every week and if that comes, I’ll be happy.