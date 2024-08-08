Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

French international Justin Sangare has developed into a starting front-rower during his two seasons with Leeds Rhinos, but insists he has more to offer.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sangare made his 12th start of the season - and 17th appearance overall - in last Saturday’s 22-16 defeat at Salford Red Devils. All his 18 games last term, his first with Rhinos, were as a substitute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Toulouse Olympique prop is pleased to have become a regular starter in Betfred Super League, but reckons his best form is yet to come. “I am happy, but it is not what I want,” he stressed. “I want more for the team and myself.”

The 26-year-old made his comeback, after three games on the sidelines with a knee injury, in the loss at Salford. He played the first 18 minutes, but didn’t return for a second spell. Coach Brad Arthur confirmed that was tactical and praised Sangare’s carries, but said the big number 17 is still a work in progress.

Justin Sangare, left, moves in as Leeds Rhinos teammate James McDonnell grapples with Joe Shorrocks of Salford Red Devils. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“He hasn’t played a lot over the last month or so, it got really fast through the middle and we needed those lighter bodies on the field,” Arthur said of Sangare’s limited game time. “I thought when he was out there he carried well, we’ve just got to tidy up some other bits of his game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sangare reported no ill-effects from his recent injury and is expected to be available for this Saturday’s visit of Wigan Warriors, when Rhinos could be without first-choice props Mikolaj Oledzki and Tom Holroyd. Oledzki aggravated a rib injury against Salford and Holroyd is set to miss the rest of the season because of concussion.

Loose-forward Cameron Smith is also ruled out after being handed a one-game suspension, ending his ever-present record for the season. Another Frenchman, Mickael Goudemand, is likely to move up into the matchday 17 after being 18th man in the previous game, but Sangare could be one of only two out-and-out props in the squad, alongside Sam Lisone.

Leeds Rhinos prop Justin Sangare. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“My knee is better,” Sangare confirmed. “I tried to get better as quickly as I could. It is still sore, but it is all right. It was difficult being out of the team, but I was ready and I wanted to do my best for the team so it was good to be back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The loss at Salford, in a game Leeds led 12-0 and 16-6, was a huge blow to Rhinos’ top-six hopes, though Catalans Dragons’ shock defeat at London Broncos the following afternoon kept them in the hunt. Leeds are four points behind Catalans and St Helens with seven games remaining so it is a tall order, but Sangare insisted they won’t give up the fight.

“It was very disappointing,” he admitted of last weekend’s result. “The boys made a big effort, but some mistakes cost us the game. We didn’t have the field position, so it was hard.

“We will try to get the same process every week and have a good attitude and keep the same level every week. Brad Arthur has brought some experience from Australia and it is good to learn from him.”