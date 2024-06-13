Watch more of our videos on Shots!

England will play Samoa in a two-Test home series this autumn, with one of the games being staged at Leeds Rhinos’ AMT Headingley.

The sides will square off in Leeds on Saturday, November 2, six days after the series begins at Wigan Warriors’ Brick Community Stadium. Both Tests will be televised by BBC Sport.

The nations’ previous meeting was in a 2022 World Cup semi-final at Arsenal, which Samoa won 27-26 in golden-point extra-time. England play France at Toulouse later this month and there were fears that would be their only fixture of 2024 so today’s announcement is a boost, despite the shortened series.

“This is the positive news we’ve been waiting for,” England coach Shaun Wane said. “We face a tough challenge in France this month and we’ll prepare for that in the knowledge we’ll have another crack at Samoa at the end of the season.

Leeds Rhinos' Harry Newman scores for England in last year's Test win over Tonga at AMT Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“That’s three big games to give us a focus for the rest of the year. Everyone knows how devastated we were to lose that World Cup semi-final; I know all the players will be as keen as me to take on Samoa again and I think it will be the same with our supporters.

“They know Samoa will be a top team, with some of the best players in the NRL, but they also know we have an England team worthy of their support. Beating Tonga 3-0 last year was fantastic and it’s great we’re going back to Headingley where we completed that series.

“Personally, I’m very pleased we’re playing the first game at Wigan. We’ve got great memories of our World Cup quarter-final against Papua New Guinea, so let’s hope we can fill the ground again.”

England coach Shaun Wane. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Meanwhile, 12 Rhinos players have been named in the England women performance squad ahead of the Test against France in Toulouse on Saturday, June 29. Yorkshire are set to face Lancashire at Dewsbury Rams seven days earlier before coach Stuart Barrow names his squad to face France.

The Leeds players are: Caitlin Beevers, Keara Bennett, Caitlin Casey, Ruby Enright, Grace Field, Amy Hardcastle, Shona Hoyle, Zoe Hornby, Lucy Murray, Izzy Northrop, Bella Sykes and Olivia Whitehead.