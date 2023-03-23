News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages
30 minutes ago Trust Gangata murder accused appear in court over fatal stabbing
1 hour ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
1 hour ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
1 hour ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
3 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary

Leeds Rhinos news: clubs agree Kruise Leeming's move to NRL side Gold Coast Titans

Former captain Kruise Leeming’s move from Leeds Rhinos to Gold Coast Titans has been agreed by both clubs.

By Peter Smith
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:42 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 10:49 GMT

The transfer will be made official once the Australian NRL outfit complete their side of the paperwork, ending the hooker’s three-year spell at Leeds.

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands Leeds have now signed off on the deal which comes just five games into Rhinos’ Betfred Super League campaign.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rhinos are not expected to receive a fee for Leeming, 27, who had been under contract until the end of next year, but asked for a move last week.

Kruise Leeming's final start for Rhinos was against Hull at Headingley a monthn ago. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Kruise Leeming's final start for Rhinos was against Hull at Headingley a monthn ago. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Kruise Leeming's final start for Rhinos was against Hull at Headingley a monthn ago. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

It is believed Leeming’s arrangement with Gold Coast is initially for the remainder of this season, keeping his options open for 2024.

Strong form for Titans could earn him a longer spell there, but there would also be the opportunity for a return to Super League next year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Leeds Rhinos' new generation: Peacock, Diskin, Jones-Buchanan, Smith among famou...

With James Roby set to retire this autumn, St Helens will be on the lookout for a hooker. They have been linked with Warrington Wolves’ Daryl Clark and if they do recruit from the European competition that will open a vacancy elsewhere.

Kruise Leeming, left, celebrates Rhinos' 2020 Chal;lenge Cup win with then-teammate Alex Mellor. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Kruise Leeming, left, celebrates Rhinos' 2020 Chal;lenge Cup win with then-teammate Alex Mellor. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Kruise Leeming, left, celebrates Rhinos' 2020 Chal;lenge Cup win with then-teammate Alex Mellor. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Leeming’s exit - after Brad Dwyer signed for Hull FC in the off-season - leaves Rhinos without an experienced specialist hooker in their squad.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, Jarrod O’Connor has excelled in the role since converting from loose-forward last year and kept Leeming out of the starting side during Rhinos’ play-off campaign.

Corey Johnson, a former England academy number nine, is also highly-rated and now fully fit following back surgery.

Leeds have no immediate plans to bring in a replacement acting-half, but Leeming’s departure opens space on their salary cap to recruit, in any position, if a suitable player becomes available.

Having joined Leeds from Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2020 season and been made captain two years later, Leeming scored 18 tries and one drop goal - a golden-point winner against Hull at the 2021 Magic Weekend - in 65 games for Rhinos.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coach Rohan Smith opted not to have a full-time skipper this year and though Leeming played in Rhinos’ opening two games, he was dropped to the bench when O’Connor started in the win at St Helens.

Leeming suffered a foot injury within seconds of entering the action, which kept him out of the team the following week and was not selected for last Thursday’s defeat at Castleford Tigers.

Kruise LeemingNRLRhinosSt HelensCorey Johnson