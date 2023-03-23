Leeds Rhinos news: clubs agree Kruise Leeming's move to NRL side Gold Coast Titans

The transfer will be made official once the Australian NRL outfit complete their side of the paperwork, ending the hooker’s three-year spell at Leeds.

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands Leeds have now signed off on the deal which comes just five games into Rhinos’ Betfred Super League campaign.

Rhinos are not expected to receive a fee for Leeming, 27, who had been under contract until the end of next year, but asked for a move last week.

Kruise Leeming's final start for Rhinos was against Hull at Headingley a monthn ago. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

It is believed Leeming’s arrangement with Gold Coast is initially for the remainder of this season, keeping his options open for 2024.

Strong form for Titans could earn him a longer spell there, but there would also be the opportunity for a return to Super League next year.

With James Roby set to retire this autumn, St Helens will be on the lookout for a hooker. They have been linked with Warrington Wolves’ Daryl Clark and if they do recruit from the European competition that will open a vacancy elsewhere.

Kruise Leeming, left, celebrates Rhinos' 2020 Chal;lenge Cup win with then-teammate Alex Mellor. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Leeming’s exit - after Brad Dwyer signed for Hull FC in the off-season - leaves Rhinos without an experienced specialist hooker in their squad.

However, Jarrod O’Connor has excelled in the role since converting from loose-forward last year and kept Leeming out of the starting side during Rhinos’ play-off campaign.

Corey Johnson, a former England academy number nine, is also highly-rated and now fully fit following back surgery.

Leeds have no immediate plans to bring in a replacement acting-half, but Leeming’s departure opens space on their salary cap to recruit, in any position, if a suitable player becomes available.

Having joined Leeds from Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2020 season and been made captain two years later, Leeming scored 18 tries and one drop goal - a golden-point winner against Hull at the 2021 Magic Weekend - in 65 games for Rhinos.

Coach Rohan Smith opted not to have a full-time skipper this year and though Leeming played in Rhinos’ opening two games, he was dropped to the bench when O’Connor started in the win at St Helens.