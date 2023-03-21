'Training on his own': Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith talks Kruise Leeming and potential recruitment plans

Leeming, who is under contract until the end of 2024, shocked Rhinos last week by asking for a move to another team.

He has been linked with NRL side Gold Coast Titans, but - speaking at his regular pre-match press conference today (Tuesday) - Smith said the 27-year-old hooker has “not actually left yet, to my knowledge”.

He said: “We've given him some training options and ideas to do on his own elsewhere.

Kruise Leeming. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

“I have had some contact with him, but not a great deal. I can only focus on the players that are in the building and are preparing for the weekend.”

The coach - whose side are at home to Catalans Dragons on Saturday - added “at this point” Rhinos are not looking to bring a replacement number nine into the club.

“We feel we are in a good position there with Jarrod O’Connor, who has done a tremendous job,” Smith stressed.

“Corey Johnson is back to full fitness and full health and did a great shift [on dual-registration] in a really strong Bradford win last Sunday.

Jarrod O'Connor. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“He’s not too far away from getting some game time to support Jarrod if needed, but we also see Jarrod as an 80 minute proposition.

“He has got such a good motor and a competitive nature and he loves playing for the club and playing with our guys.”

Leeming’s impending departure will open space on Rhinos’ salary cap and could allow them to recruit in another position.

Corey Johnson. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Smith stressed the club are “always on the lookout for strengthening our squad, so we’ll see what happens in the next weeks and months”.

But he pointed out: “We don't have a quota spot at this point in time so it would be restricted to UK-based players.

“There's generally a bit of movement through the middle part of the season so we'll see where we're at.